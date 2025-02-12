27-year veteran to return to WWE after nine years to help AJ Styles against Judgment Day? Exploring potential reunion

AJ Styles returned to WWE at the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event after a break of nearly two months. The Phenomenal One next showed up on RAW yesterday to thank his fans but was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. The two-time WWE Champion didn't hesitate in giving an earful to Dirty Dom.

Next week, Styles will get in a one-on-one match against Dominik. However, The Judgment Day will certainly be a factor favoring Dom while Styles seemingly has no one backing him. In that case, a 27-year veteran can come out to have Style's back. James Storm, a huge name in TNA Wrestling, reportedly was present at this past week's Monday Night RAW live at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

He posted a photo from the event on his official X account, captioning AJ Styles' WWE return. Since Storm is a free agent now, he could also attend next week's RAW, and AJ Styles, while battling Dom and company, could ask for a hand from the 47-year-old wrestling legend.

James started wrestling in 1997 and is mostly known for his record run at TNA (2002-2015). He signed with WWE NXT in 2015 in October and competed in two matches, but left two months later to go back to TNA. Since then, he hasn't signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

AJ Styles was also a huge name in TNA Wrestling previously and he has worked with Storm in the past. Therefore, Styles may have a former friend come out to watch his back against any attack by The Judgment Day next week on RAW.

Bron Breakker could attack AJ Styles on WWE RAW next week

The current Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker had a mini face-off with Styles on RAW last week. The two had a staredown backstage, with the 27-year-old superstar telling Styles that he'd see him around.

This segment raised speculations of Breakker feuding with Styles in the next few weeks, and that rivalry might start next week itself. Breakker can come out to attack Styles and cost him the match against Dominik Mysterio.

The Phenomenal One can then challenge Breakker for a match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE next month. They might also lock horns at WrestleMania 41 in case their feud continues beyond Elimination Chamber.

It remains to be seen how WWE books AJ Styles for WrestleMania 41 and which opponent will The Phenomenal One potentially face at the grand event.

