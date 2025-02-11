WWE May have deliberately spoiled AJ Styles’ WrestleMania 41 opponent

AJ Styles made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble and moved to RAW on Netflix, seeking a fresh start. During his first appearance on the red brand, he confronted The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, which set up a match for next Monday on RAW.

At the same time, though, The Phenomenal One had an intense face-off with the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker, setting the stage for a possible title match at WrestleMania 41.

AJ Styles needs a title match upon his return

The Phenomenal One has missed significant time due to injuries and other commitments, and it has been quite a while since he last competed for the title.

As WWE considers him a top star and championship material, what better way to help him make a great start on his run on RAW than with a title match for the Intercontinental Championship?

If the match takes place at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it would allow the two superstars to build it in the best way possible.

Bron Breakker is the best opponent for AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41

Given that this may be one of the last appearances at WrestleMania for The Phenomenal One, he needs to have a blockbuster match against a top opponent.

And Bron Breakker is exactly that, as he has done a great job as a heel since moving to the main roster in April. He has also successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship on multiple occasions.

With AJ returning as a face, it makes sense for WWE Creative to book him against one of the top heels in the business.

Bron Breakker could drop his title and go on to pursue the World Championship

Bron Breakker is considered one of the top stars in WWE and has already got a push by the company. Still, the bigger picture for him is the World Heavyweight Championship, and if he aims to pursue a title run there, he should drop his Intercontinental Championship.

And what better way to do so than by losing to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41? He will then be able to go after the World Heavyweight Championship and challenge either Gunther or Jey Uso.

With The Yeet Master having a good chance to win the title at 'Mania, it would reignite the feud between the two superstars, who battled for the Intercontinental Championship a few months ago.

