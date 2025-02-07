Dominik Mysterio spotted together with an unmasked Rey Mysterio outside WWE

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are both very protective of their never-ending WWE feud and the fact that they hate each other on-screen. However, they cannot stay in character all the time.

It must be said that the father-son duo are seemingly on great terms in real life. The two were captured traveling together recently, with Rey Mysterio not wearing his signature mask. That is the ultimate indication that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer playing his character.

Instagram user Niko Exxtra posted a picture of Rey and Dominik Mysterio queuing up for a flight, presumably from Cleveland, the location of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The two of them sat next to each other, as stated by the original poster:

"It must have been hard for Dirty Dom to contain himself when he realized Rey Mysterio was also on his flight and sitting next to him!"

It remains to be seen when the Mysterios will do battle again. Dirty Dom got his first-ever pinfall win over his father last July, as he and Liv Morgan defeated Rey and Zelina Vega in a mixed-tag team match.

Dominik Mysterio reveals what it will take for him to forgive Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio first attacked his legendary father at Clash at the Castle in September 2022. The second-generation star cited Rey Mysterio being a "deadbeat dad" as the main reason for his betrayal when he joined The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Emily Mae in a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive ahead of the Royal Rumble, Dirty Dom explained what Rey Mysterio needed to do for the two to repair their relationship. He wasn't letting up:

"I have said it if he wants to get on his knees and apologize, remove his mask and declare me as the greatest Mysterio of all time, then sure, I will gladly accept his apology. But until then I don't have a reason to," said Dominik Mysterio. [02:54 - 03:09]

It will be interesting to see if Dominik and Rey Mysterio will ever reunite in WWE. They remain the only father-son duo in the company's history to win the Tag Team Titles together.

