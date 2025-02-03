Where is WWE RAW tonight? (February 3, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature several top stars and will examine the fallout from the recently concluded Royal Rumble. It will also begin the build-up for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The February 3, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Tonight's location has a capacity of up to 19,400 and is the home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Tonight's arena hosted several weekly shows, including RAW and SmackDown. It was also the home of notable Premium Live Events, such as the 1996 SummerSlam, 2004 Survivor Series, 2019 Fastlane, and more. WWE last appeared in tonight's arena for the August 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $70 to $767, while two tickets cost $71 to $556.

What to expect for the upcoming first Monday Night RAW episode after the 2025 Royal Rumble?

As of this writing, the upcoming Monday Night RAW has no advertised matches. However, it will feature the winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble and the build-up to the next Premium Live Event.

Charlotte Flair was one of the stars who returned to the Rumble this weekend at the 27th spot. Not only did she win, but she also made history as the first female star to win the Rumble twice. The Queen is now set to appear tonight. It will be interesting to see if she will challenge Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship or Tiffany Stratton's Women's title for WrestleMania 41.

For the men's division, 20th entrant Jey Uso won the Rumble, lasting over 30 minutes. The Yeet Master is also scheduled to appear tonight and has already shared his interest in facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at The Show of Shows.

Another superstar who is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW tonight is CM Punk. Unlike Jey Uso, The Second City Saint failed to win the Men's Rumble match after being eliminated by Logan Paul. However, the elimination only resulted in a brawl between him, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at ringside.

Tonight's WWE RAW will also feature the beginning of the Elimination Chamber build-up. According to the brand's General Manager Adam Pearce, qualifying matches will start to determine who will join the titular match next month.

