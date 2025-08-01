  • home icon
  28-year-old megastar to return and replace Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam? Potential explored

28-year-old megastar to return and replace Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam? Potential explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 01, 2025 21:02 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Drew McIntyre stands over CM. Punk SmackDown - Source: Getty

Drew McIntyre will team up with Logan Paul against the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The match was made official after McIntyre hit a Claymore on Jelly Roll following his defeat at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. However, in a shocking twist, The Scottish Warrior might get replaced at the forthcoming event by a megastar.

Drew McIntyre has continued with his feud with Randy Orton since making his comeback to WWE on the July 4 episode of SmackDown. The bitter rivals squared off at SMNE XL, where The Viper emerged victorious. Following his defeat, a frustrated Drew delivered a Claymore to Jelly Roll. The latter had accompanied Orton to the ring, while The Scottish Warrior had Logan Paul in his corner. Given this incident, they will look to settle their feud this weekend in New Jersey.

However, in a shocking turn of events on SmackDown, Jake Paul might return to the Stamford-based promotion and team up with Logan Paul. For those who do not know, the 28-year-old megastar is the younger brother of Logan Paul. If this happens, the former United States Champion might turn on McIntyre and have Jake take his place in the high-stakes bout at the summer spectacle.

While this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing. It remains to be seen what the turn of events will be tonight on SmackDown.

Pretty Deadly to answer open challenge issued by Los Garza on WWE SmackDown?

The SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown is set to take place tonight. One of the matches for the show will see Los Garza (Angel and Berto) defend their AAA World Tag Team Titles against whoever answers their open challenge.

In a shocking moment tonight, Pretty Deadly (consisting of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) might reunite and answer Los Garza's open challenge. The last time they squared off together in WWE was in a tag team match against Fraxiom on the May 2 episode of SmackDown, where Elton Prince sustained an injury that sidelined him.

However, having held the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles in the past, there is a possibility that Pretty Deadly could dethrone the AAA World Tag Team Champions upon their potential reunion tonight.

That said, the above scenario is speculative as of this writing, and nothing is confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see how events play out on SmackDown.

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
