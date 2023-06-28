28-year-old star to return during the Women's MITB Ladder match? Dream that can become a reality

Money in the Bank is days away, and the MITB briefcases are up for grabs in two separate matches. While the men's bout features seven WWE Superstars, with the latest and shocking inclusion of Logan Paul, the women's bout only has six. Bayley, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark are joined by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a star-studded contest.

Still, it's rather strange that the MITB matches don't have an equal number of competitors. Considering we still have one more SmackDown left until Money in the Bank, could we get a late addition?

Some fans hope so, especially after former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently Aliyah posted a story on Instagram stating she had custom gear made for Money in the Bank last year.

Tiff 🔮 @womenstitless Aliyah was supposed to be in last year's MITB Ladder Match!

According to Aliyah's now-deleted story, she was originally supposed to participate in last year's ladder match. Whatever reasoning forced the change, Aliyah was pulled from a qualifier against Shotzi. WWE's resident Tank Girl would defeat Aliyah's replacement, Tamina Snuka, to advance to MITB.

This isn't the first time she's mentioned frustration in her booking, or lack thereof, in WWE. Aliyah is reportedly fully recovered from injury, so there is a chance we could see her make use of that customized ring gear.

Could Aliyah appear in another match at MITB?

Even if she's not added to the women's MITB ladder match, Aliyah can make her presence known in London, England, this Saturday. Her former partner, Raquel Rodriguez, is teaming with Liv Morgan to challenge Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at the event.

Against a pair that likes to make opponents "Tap, Nap, or Snap," Rodriguez and Morgan may need all the help they can get. Some assistance from Aliyah could be enough to surprise the live crowd with a major title change.

On the other hand, this could be a good opportunity to try something new with Aliyah, turning her heel and ruining the match for Raquel. The 28-year-old star has been cleared to compete for months, meaning that Raquel chose Liv Morgan over Aliyah back in April when they won the gold as well as for Saturday.

Either way, if the company is looking for a way to reintroduce the 28-year-old Superstar to the WWE Universe, Money in the Bank might be the perfect event to make that move.

Would you like to see Aliyah take part in the women's MITB ladder match this year? Let us know in the comments below!

