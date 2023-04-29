WWE SmackDown star expresses frustration over lack of opportunities

Many newer stars have gotten a chance to express themselves in WWE under Triple H's regime. However, some have still been left on the sidelines for a long period of time. SmackDown star Aliyah falls under the latter category and the 28-year-old shared her thoughts on the matter.

Aliyah has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over eight years. After spending close to six years on NXT, the 28-year-old was drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 Draft. However, she hasn't featured much on TV programming since moving up.

While many expected her to be given more screen time under the creative control of Triple H, that hasn't been the case. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has not competed in several months, with her last match coming in September 2022.

Aliyah recently interacted with fans on Twitter where many asked about her prolonged absence. The SmackDown star pointed out that things are not in her hands.

Aliyah is unlikely to return to WWE programming in the near future

With WWE Draft 2023 set to take place on the upcoming SmackDown and RAW, many absent stars are expected to make their returns. However, it is unlikely that fans will see Aliyah make a comeback.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, there have been no discussions about the 28-year-old in creative meetings and she is unlikely to return in the near future.

"We reached out to follow up on Aliyah’s status months later. She still has not returned to WWE, she isn’t injured, and she is actively posting on social media. We were told that Aliyah’s name is not discussed in WWE creative meetings at all. At this time, nobody knows what her status is, but she’s not being used," reported RSN.

While Triple H has announced that all stars are eligible for the Draft, a few of them are likely to go undrafted. There are also rumors of multiple top stars returning at the event, with a recent report stating that AJ Styles is backstage ahead of SmackDown.

