28-year-old WWE star to dethrone Dominik Mysterio? He has Rey Mysterio's permission!

Rey Mysterio’s feud with Dominik Mysterio may be over, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the locker room has forgotten what Dom did to his father in the buildup to their WrestleMania 39 match. Apparently, a rising star has the WWE Hall of Famer’s permission to end Dominik’s NXT title reign.

The star is none other than Dragon Lee. The 28-year-old international sensation met Rey Mysterio after his big win on SmackDown this week. Lee then took to Twitter to reveal he got Rey’s blessings to take the NXT North American Championship away from Dominik Mysterio.

Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー @dragonlee95

@DomMysterio35 I have your dad's permission to dethrone you Today was certainly an amazing day… @reymysterio thank you for your advice@DomMysterio35 I have your dad's permission to dethrone you twitter.com/wwe/status/168…

For those unaware, Dominik won his first singles WWE title this past Tuesday on NXT. The Judgment Day star defeated Wes Lee, following outside interference from Rhea Ripley and the entire heel stable, for the NXT North American Championship in the main event of the show.

Dominik successfully defended his newly-won championship against Butch this week on SmackDown. The July 21, 2023, episode of the blue brand featured appearances from multiple NXT stars, such as the Creed Brothers, Tony D’Angelo Family, and the brand’s Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Dominik Mysterio pulled off triple duty on WWE television this week

This week was extremely hectic for the young star. Dominik Mysterio worked RAW on Monday, NXT on Tuesday, and SmackDown on Friday. His tag team match with Damian Priest against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ended in a loss.

Tuesday, however, brought good luck as The Judgment Day star ended Wes Lee’s historic North American Championship reign. Dom will defend his title against Mustafa Ali at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023.

After his win on SmackDown this week, it remains to be seen what Triple H will have in store for the young champion next week.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars