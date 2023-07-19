Updated match card for NXT: The Great American Bash 2023 - Dominik Mysterio's first title defense and more

We’re back with the updated match card for NXT: The Great American Bash 2023. The white and gold brand’s next premium live event will go down at Cedar Park in Texas on July 30. New matches were added to the show this week on NXT.

Tony D’Angelo had his homecoming on the latest episode. The Don of NXT praised The Underboss, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, for successfully setting up Gallus to earn a shot at the brand’s tag team titles.

The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang showed up to interrupt The D’Angelo Family’s celebration. The Gallus Boys tried to take out Tony and Stacks, but they successfully evaded the assault. The two teams will face off for the tag team titles at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023.

Elsewhere on the show, it was announced that Blair Davenport will take on Roxanne Perez at the July 30th premium live event. The two women have been feuding with each other for weeks. Davenport got under The Prodigy’s skin by telling her NXT was for grown-ups.

After almost beating Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship on a previous episode, Thea Hail said she deserved another title shot at Daddy’s Little Rich Girl. Tiffany arrived and accepted the match for The Great American Bash. This match will be contested under submission rules.

Finally, Dominik Mysterio will defend his newly-won NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali in two weeks. The Judgment Day star shockingly put an end to Wes Lee’s incredible title reign in the main event of NXT this week.

Ali was originally set to face Wes Lee, but because Wes lost the title, he was automatically replaced by Dirty Dom. It is possible that the match could turn into a three-way. After all, Shawn Michaels did tease that Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley might be sticking around for the next couple of weeks.

Below is the updated match card for NXT: The Great American Bash 2023 as of Tuesday, July 18.

Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) vs. Ilja Dragunov - Singles match for the NXT Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Mustafa Ali - Singles match for the NXT North American Championship

Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) (c) vs. The D'Angelo Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) - Tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail - Submission match for the NXT Women's Championship

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez – Singles match

Dominik Mysterio could drop his title at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023

Dominik Mysterio shocked the world when he won his first singles title at the expense of Wes Lee. The RAW Superstar defeated Lee for the NXT North American Championship in the main event of NXT tonight. After the match, Dom celebrated his win with the rest of The Judgment Day.

Dom might not be so lucky at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023. He could end up facing both Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee under triple-threat rules. For those wondering how’s that possible, Lee can initiate his rematch clause and insert himself into the match at the July 30th premium live event.

It remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels will book Dominik Mysterio’s first singles title defense at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023.

