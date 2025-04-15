28-year-old WWE star to walk out of WrestleMania 41 as double champion? Exploring the potential

WWE's biggest annual extravaganza is less than a week away, and fans' excitement is at its peak. WrestleMania is where legends rise and legacies are immortalized. The Show of Shows could witness another such moment this year where a current champion might make history. A 28-year-old might walk out of Las Vegas as a double champion.

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is set to team up with Bayley at WrestleMania 41 for a tag team match. The babyface duo will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. WWE has been building Valkyria and Bayley as a strong team over the past few weeks. There is a high chance that they could dethrone The Judgment Day members in Las Vegas.

If that happens, Lyra Valkyria would leave Las Vegas with two titles, with one being the Intercontinental Title and the other being the Women's Tag Team Title. The company clearly sees the 28-year-old as the future star of the women's division. Hence, WWE has a very good reason to make Valkyria a double champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This could be a defining point in her young career and work as the springboard to her rise to the main event scene. Moreover, Lyra Valkyra and Bayley are heading into The Show of Shows with red-hot momentum. Meanwhile, Morgan and Rodriguez are having quite an underwhelming run as champions. So, WWE might plan a title change to revitalize the women's tag team division.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how things shape up from here on and if Triple H has any big surprises in store for The Show of Shows.

Lyra Valkyria to lose her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley after WrestleMania?

Lyra Valkyria has been the Women's Intercontinental Champion for over three months now. She has been a defending champion, putting on incredible matches every other week on RAW. However, the Triple H-led creative team might decide to take the coveted title away from her following WrestleMania 41.

Ever since moving to the red brand, Bayley has had her eyes on the Women's Intercontinental Title. Despite getting several opportunities, she failed to win against Lyra Valkyra. However, it does not look like The Role Model is done chasing the gold.

She could eventually end up dethroning the 28-year-old after The Show of Shows. After WrestleMania 41 is done and dusted, Bayley could once again challenge Lyra Valkyria for a title match. However, this time, she could shock the WWE Universe by defeating The Lady of the Opera and winning the Women's IC Title.

Following that, Valkyria could move to the world title picture while The Role Model elevates the prestige of the Women's Intercontinental Title. It is nothing but speculation as of now and only time will tell what the future holds for Bayley and Lyra Valkyria after WrestleMania.

