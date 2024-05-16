28-year-old WWE Superstar must challenge Bayley for a first-time-ever match on her SmackDown debut

Bayley is currently in pursuit of a new challenger for the WWE Women's Championship. Although several names on SmackDown could be her next challenger, a 28-year-old superstar must challenge The Role Model for a first-time-ever feud.

The name in question is SmackDown's newest star, Blair Davenport. The former NXT Superstar earned a call-up to the main roster during the WWE Draft 2024. Therefore, she must feud with the former Damage CTRL leader upon her SmackDown debut and go after the coveted gold.

The Stamford-based promotion showed her vignettes on the blue brand last week to hype her. There are several reasons why Davenport needs to challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship in a first-time-ever feud:

To accentuate her main roster debut

Blair Davenport is one of the prominent names who received a main-roster call-up during the WWE Draft 2024. Therefore, the 28-year-old star needs to make a huge impact on her SmackDown debut by going after the top prize of the blue brand.

Davenport must challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship in a first-time-ever match, which will accentuate her main roster debut and put her in the limelight. Moreover, it will help the former NXT star gain recognition among the WWE Universe and give her much-needed momentum.

A feud with The Role Model will also lay the foundation for an incredible run for Blair Davenport on Friday Night SmackDown.

To give Bayley a fresh feud

Bayley defended the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash 2024. The Role Model needs a new challenger for her title now that the 2024 Draft dust has settled down.

Hence, she must receive a challenge from Blair Davenport, as it will pave the way for a fresh feud on the blue brand. Davenport is a new name on the main roster, which many might not be familiar with.

Hence, the former NXT star feuding with the current WWE Women's Champion could give rise to some incredible things and be a fresh storyline for the former Damage CTRL leader.

To build Blair Davenport as a credible heel

One of the reasons WWE must put Blair Davenport against Bayley upon her main roster debut is to build her as a credible heel in SmackDown's women's division. The 28-year-old star had been a heel on NXT, and WWE could continue the same on the main roster, adding more to her gimmick.

A feud against The Role Model, who is one of the biggest babyfaces on SmackDown, could significantly help Davenport accentuate her villainous persona. Not only will this help her garner reactions from fans, but she could also eventually become the biggest heel of the blue brand.

This will pave the way for several feuds and storylines on the blue brand and help the former NXT star establish herself as a credible superstar. Hence, her first feud against Bayley could elevate her and give her a career-defining moment.