28-year-old WWE Superstar should return to NXT and run the Women’s Division like Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose is proof that getting a second run in WWE NXT can do wonders for your career.

Despite being released by the company late last year, there's no denying that Rose's return to the NXT brand was the best thing that could have happened in her WWE career.

With many women being called up from NXT in the 2023 WWE Draft, there's a good chance a lot of women who already weren't getting opportunities could get lost in the shuffle on RAW and SmackDown in the months ahead.

A woman from the WWE main roster returning to NXT for an additional run could be very beneficial not just for NXT but for the talent as well. In our opinion, Tegan Nox is the perfect talent to return to NXT for another run right now.

Could Tegan Nox replicate Mandy Rose's success in WWE NXT?

Tegan Nox had a terrible string of bad luck in relation to injuries during her initial run in NXT. This halted her momentum on the black and gold brand multiple times.

While Nox was eventually called up to the main roster, she was never used as a main event-level talent and was released by the company in November 2021.

Roughly a year later, under Triple H's creative regime, Nox made her surprise WWE return on the SmackDown brand in December 2022. But in the six months since her return, Nox has rarely featured on SmackDown and hasn't been given any type of substantial storyline by WWE creative.

While it was announced last night that she had been drafted to RAW in the supplemental draft, it doesn't bring confidence that the company has any imminent plans for her. A run in NXT as the champion of the division might be precisely what Tegan Nox needs to regain the momentum that she had in the Black and Gold brand several years ago.

If she even has half of the reign that Mandy Rose had, that should certainly be considered a success in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

What are your thoughts on talent returning to NXT for another run? Do you think Tegan Nox could replicate Mandy Rose's successful run on WWE's third brand? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

