28-year veteran to get added to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential Triple Threat

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 changed the landscape of the industry as John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes and sold his soul. WrestleMania 41 could become even better than what fans anticipate.

In the closing moments of Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena won the Men's Chamber match to earn himself a main event match at WWE WrestleMania 41. His future opponent, Cody Rhodes, entered the ring to congratulate the 16-time World Champion. The Rock then made his way to the ring to potentially make a puppet out of the Undisputed WWE Champion. After Cody declined the offer, Cena accepted it and unleashed a vicious assault on the babyface.

While the match between the current and former face of the company will be a sight to witness, CM Punk might find a way to make it a Triple Threat. The Best In The World has had one goal in mind since his return in 2023, that is, to headline The Show of Shows. After he lost at Elimination Chamber, he will go to any lengths to ensure he is inserted into this year's main event.

He earned a favor from Paul Heyman when he helped Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames, which he could cash in to add himself to the main event at The Show of Shows. Considering Heyman holds ties with The Final Boss from their time together in The Bloodline, that might be possible.

Punk already has visible heat with Cody and a long history with The Rock too. He could add great value to the storyline if he adds himself to John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. He is also a 28-year veteran of the business who can perform on the mic as well as in the ring. While this scenario could elevate things to the next level, it must be noted that it is just speculation for now.

What else could happen ahead of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Considering the current storyline, John Cena may continue as a part-time star and only appear once or twice before WWE WrestleMania 41.

Considering Roman Reigns is now a babyface, it will be interesting to see if he interferes in the rivalry to potentially clash against The Final Boss. Cody Rhodes may need a new friend, and Roman Reigns could be a great ally after their excellent chemistry at Bad Blood 2024.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 left fans with more questions than answers, so fans should be up for a ride over the next month and a half.

