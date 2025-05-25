28-year veteran to walk away from WWE after what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring the possibility

WWE's recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event was a blockbuster show, filled with huge surprises and jaw-dropping moments. While it was a great night for some superstars, it was a dreadful night for others. Rumors have been swirling that a 28-year wrestling veteran could walk away from WWE after facing a heartbreaking moment at SNME.

R-Truth may decide to go on a hiatus after his match against John Cena. The 53-year-old stepped into the match with the intent to bring a change within The Cenation Leader and turn him into the good person he once was. Truth even emulated the old version of Cena just to make the latter realize he was once the torch-bearer of hustle, loyalty, and respect.

However, R-Truth faced not just a crushing defeat but a huge heartbreak. His dreams turned into dust as he saw his childhood hero destroy him without showing the slightest mercy. For the man who has long idolized John Cena, this loss was more than physical. The WWE legend's actions pierced right through his heart, putting him in emotional turmoil.

In the aftermath of the fateful night, R-Truth may decide to go on a self-imposed exile to recover from the fallout of what happened. The former United States Champion may remain away from the spotlight for a few weeks. This heartbreak could be a catalyst for a dramatic change in his character. The ever-exuberant Truth may come back after a few weeks.

Whatever is mentioned above is entirely speculation, and it remains to be seen what's next for the 53-year-old.

R-Truth to switch his WWE roster after Saturday Night's Main Event?

R-Truth is one of the most versatile superstars on the main roster, who is currently part of SmackDown. After what happened at SNME, many believe that the veteran could change his brand and move to RAW. However, it does not look WWE has any such plans.

The company does not seem to have any major plans for Truth, as he is occasionally seen on television. It would not be wrong to say that the 53-year-old is currently working as an enhancement talent in the Stamford-based promotion. With his sheer experience, he has been putting over talents.

Besides, R-Truth has also been playing a key role in adding more flair and a fun element to the backstage segments. The creative team has been utilizing him on both rosters, depending on the needs of the storyline. It is unlikely that WWE will move him to Monday Night RAW at this point without any need for it.

Only time will tell whether Triple H puts him in any storyline or Truth once again finds himself entangled in backstage segments.

