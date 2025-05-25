5 Reasons why John Cena beat R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena made his appearance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event to take on R-Truth in a non-title match, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. Both legends collided in a much-awaited bout, but the match ended up being surprisingly short. Cena dominated Truth right from the moment the bell rang, before using his heelish ways to deliver a low blow to the legend to secure the victory.

With Cena securing yet another victory, the question remains as to who will stop him. The Franchise Player is on his way to his retirement, and his domination is increasing day by day. Let’s check out a few reasons why Cena picked up another win at Saturday Night’s Main Event against R-Truth.

#5. John Cena losing made no sense

It is undoubtedly clear that the Undisputed WWE Champion is on his way to retirement, trying to take the title back home with him to complete his mission of ruining wrestling. Cena has been on an incredible path over the past few months, and his match with Truth seemed to be merely for his appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While the title was not on the line, the Franchise Player losing to the legend still made no sense. This might be the biggest reason why the Champion defeated the legend.

#4. R-Truth winning would have ruined John Cena's legacy

John Cena’s current heel run has been one of the most captivating heel turns in WWE history. His run as a villain has completely redefined his legacy, and a loss to R-Truth would have shattered that image in seconds. WWE has worked brilliantly to present Cena as one of the biggest heels in the industry.

Losing to someone with Truth’s track record, even in a non-title match, would’ve undermined the seriousness of this version of Cena and further jeopardized the credibility of his Retirement Tour.

#3. John Cena couldn't call himself the last 'Real' champion if he lost

Since WrestleMania, John Cena has been calling himself the last “Real” world champion, trying to enhance his character as a heel. If he had lost to R-Truth, that slogan would have lost its credibility.

Cena’s entire heel run has been based on proving everything he said, and this would have turned around in a second if R-Truth had somehow pinned the champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

#2. R-Truth winning wouldn't have ended the storyline

WWE booked John Cena vs. R-Truth as a one-off clash with no gold or stakes involved, simply to include the Franchise Player in the event. If R-Truth had pulled off an upset, it would have logically demanded a title match, which could have impacted the company’s future plans for the champion.

Cena needed a decisive win to end this mini-feud with Truth. A victory for the former United States Champion would have extended a storyline that wasn't built for the long term. This might have been the reason Cena picked a win.

#1. John Cena's big loss might come against a World title contender

Every match John Cena wrestles now is historic, especially during his farewell run. WWE knows his final loss will carry major weight and be remembered for years to come, so giving that moment to R-Truth wouldn’t have made sense. While Truth is a legend in his own right, he is not viewed as a potential world title contender in the industry.

Cena losing to someone like Cody Rhodes, Gunther, or Seth Rollins would make headlines and pass the torch in a meaningful way. This could have been the reason behind the result WWE featured.

