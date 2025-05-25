Former US Champion suffers unfortunate 0-5 losing streak at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

A former United States Champion suffered a devastating defeat at Saturday Night's Main Event, and in doing so, picked up the unfortunate distinction of being 0-5 against one particular superstar.
That superstar is Zelina Vega, the current U.S. Champion, and the one on a losing streak is none other than the critically acclaimed Chelsea Green. The former Women's U.S. Champion was dethroned on SmackDown after WrestleMania by the woman now known as The Undersized Underdog.
At Saturday Night's Main Event, Zelina Vega once again defeated Chelsea Green to go 5-0 against her rival. Green can't seem to catch a break against Vega.
Their first match last year was on WWE Speed, and it took Vega a whopping 125 seconds to defeat Chelsea Green. They then had two bouts that Vega won before the US Title match, and as you know, Vega won that to become the Champion.
This marked her first title defense, and it was a successful one. Now that she is definitively past Chelsea Green at Saturday Night's Main Event, it will be interesting to see how things play out for her going forward in the next month.
WWE Evolution might be the event where we see her next title defense.