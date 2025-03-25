29-year-old star to quit legendary faction after recent embarrassment on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Monday Night RAW has been pure chaos lately, with factions going through some big shake-ups. One group that might be heading for such a shakeup is the Latino World Order. The legendary stable has been in the spotlight lately. However, will a member of the group quit after the embarrassing turn of events on the latest episode of RAW?

Dragon Lee faced El Grande Americano in a singles match on RAW. In the closing sequence of the bout, Americano ripped off Lee's mask, exposing his face in front of the crowd. It is considered one of the biggest signs of disrespect in luchador culture. But he might not leave the LWO despite the setback.

That humiliation may have dealt a crushing blow to Lee's pride. In luchador culture, the mask is not just a part of the ring gear, it represents honor, identity, and legacy. Even though it may have taken a toll on him, Dragon Lee leaving LWO is highly unlikely. Instead of seeing it as a reason to quit, the luchador may use it as a motivation to prove himself.

LWO has remained a cohesive unit despite suffering several setbacks in the past. The group's members could rally behind Dragon Lee after the incident and help him get revenge on El Grande Americano. Besides, Rey Mysterio is not just a WWE legend but also a mentor to Lee. It is likely the 29-year-old would remain under the veteran's wing amid his heated rivalry with American Made.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up in this extremely personal rivalry between the Latino World Order and American Made.

Dragon Lee to unmask El Grande Americano next week on RAW?

Dragon Lee was extremely upset with the sneaky actions of El Grande Americano on RAW. Despite claiming to be a true luchador, Americano ripped off Lee's mask, leaving him in a vulnerable state. However, the 29-year-old could likely be aiming for payback next week.

The LWO member could call out El Grande next week with a proposal for a match. He could challenge the 'so-called luchador' to a Mask vs. Mask bout. To do justice to Dragon Lee, RAW general manager Adam Pearce could approve this showdown, leaving El Grande Americano with no choice but to fight.

Lee could ultimately defeat the new luchador with assistance from his LWO teammates. As per the stipulation, Americano would have to unveil his true identity in front of fans. Well, there is a good possibility for such an angle to unfold on the upcoming edition of RAW.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for this storyline which has started to garner fans' interest.

