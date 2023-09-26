29-year-old WWE Superstar could align with The Brawling Brutes in Sheamus' absence

An absent WWE Superstar could offer to join The Brawling Brutes following Sheamus' injury.

The Celtic Warrior has not been seen since his epic battle with Edge on the August 18th edition of SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar picked up the victory in his hometown of Toronto, and the two stars shook hands after the match. It was the first time the two veterans had ever battled in a singles match in the company.

It was recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer that Sheamus is dealing with a really bad shoulder injury, and that is why he has been out of action as of late. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes have lost their past four matches on SmackDown as a tag team and could use some help.

Cameron Grimes was drafted to WWE SmackDown but has barely been used on television. The charismatic star would fit right in with The Brawling Brutes faction, and his gift of gab could help inspire the group to get back on track while their leader is recovering.

Cameron Grimes would be a great choice to align with the faction, and joining up with them would finally give the former NXT North American Champion something to do on television moving forward.

Expand Tweet

Edge praises Sheamus after their battle on WWE SmackDown

Edge had nothing but kind words to say about Sheamus following their bout last month on SmackDown.

The Ultimate Opportunist's future with the company remains up in the air after it was revealed that his match against Sheamus was the final one on his WWE contract. The 49-year-old took to Instagram following the match and praised The Celtic Warrior. He noted that it was an honor to wrestle him and that the veteran is spectacular at what he does.

"Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn’t know how great. That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can’t teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor," he added.

The Brawling Brutes have never won the tag titles on WWE's main roster during their time as a faction. It would be interesting to see if Cameron Grimes could turn their fortunes around if he were to join the group in the weeks ahead.

Do you think Cameron Grimes would be a fit in The Brawling Brutes? Sound off in the comments section below.