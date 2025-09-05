3 Actual reasons Ronda Rousey is not coming back to WWE

By Love Verma
Published Sep 05, 2025 05:17 GMT
Ronda Rousey is a former Women
Ronda Rousey is a former Women's Champion in WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Ronda Rousey is a former WWE star and one of the biggest names in the women's wrestling division. When the Rowdy star arrived in the Stamford-based promotion, she garnered significant attention from the audience.

After working in WWE until 2023, she left World Wrestling Entertainment and made a further presence in other promotions, including Ring of Honor. Many fans are still waiting for the comeback of Ronda Rousey, especially after her recent shots against Alexa Bliss.

In this article, we will be looking at three actual reasons why Rousey is not coming back to the Sports entertainment juggernaut.

#3. No member of the MMA Four Horsewomen is working in WWE anymore

In a recent interview with The Lapsed Fan, Ronda was asked about her future in pro wrestling. The former Women's Champion replied that she joined WWE because of her desire to wrestle with her girls. She further added that the Four Horsewomen of MMA are no longer working with WWE. To those unaware, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke are released from their contracts, and Marina Shafir is currently working in AEW and ROH.

Rousey also talked about facing Shayna Baszler in her final match. The 38-year-old star also stated that the Queen of Spades is no longer with the company. This shows that Ronda Rousey has no desire to return alone in the Triple H-led creative regime when the Four Horsewomen are no longer part of it.

#2. Unhappy with the creative direction

Ronda Rousey is not happy with the creative regime of the Stamford-based promotion, which is another reason why she may not return in the near future. In the same interview, Rousey expressed her frustration with the creative storyline of her and how the company only hinted at a Four Horsewomen storyline, but it never happened.

"And they kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen," she said.

This suggests that the former WWE Women's Champion is dissatisfied with the creative direction of her character and may be a primary reason why she is hesitant to make her return to WWE.

#1. Ronda Rousey has done it all

Ronda Rousey has already achieved incredible accolades during her run in the World Wrestling Entertainment. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022. Further, she even holds the Women's World Championship and the Women's Tag team Championship in the company.

Rousey was also part of the first-ever WWE Evolution Premium Live Event in 2018, where she defeated Nikki Bella in a title bout. Even the Rowdy star had a brief but memorable feud with Triple H & Stephanie McMahon on television.

This shows that Rousey has already done it all in WWE and has nothing left to prove.

