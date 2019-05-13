3 Reasons why Nikki Cross and Bray Wyatt will work together

Is this the answer to the puzzle?

WWE's YouTube channel recently released a video, in which Nikki Cross stepped out of darkness to see her 'bright side'. This was shocking to a lot of fans, who expressed their displeasure in the comments. While the contents of the video were unexpected, it definitely got me thinking as to why the company would decide to change Nikki's character. Bray Wyatt has transformed from being a dark character to one of the most entertaining superstars on Raw.

He is definitely a performer par excellence, and it is his skill to revamp the character that has kept him relevant despite the changes. As a performer, he is yet to reveal the real faces behind Abby The Witch and Murphy.

I, for one, think that 'The Best in the Galaxy' will be revealed as Abby The Witch, and that her association with Wyatt will work wonders. Here are my points to substantiate my statement:

#3. She has the ability to complement Bray Wyatt and his storylines

Command, shall we?

If you would have seen Cross' performance in NXT, you would be aware that she made the Aleister Black attack storyline even more interesting than it should have been. It was Nikki's clues and teasing promos that got the fans talking.

As the sole witness of the attack on The Harbinger of Fury, she was a part of many compelling segments and didn't lose grip of it until the very end. The White Chocolate Cheesecake of Sports Entertainment ensured that this storyline turned out to be the talk of the town.

With a master in Bray Wyatt and a performer in Nikki, this alliance will be a great one for the fans and the company. The mystique of The Eater Of Worlds hasn't been seen since his return, as he continues to be an eerily fun person. An addition of a performer like Nikki will be what Raw and Wyatt need right now. It can't get any better than this.

There are some more reasons, and let me tell you about them as well.

