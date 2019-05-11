WWE News: Nikki Cross teases major change to her character

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.60K // 11 May 2019, 01:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Nikki ready to step out into the light?

What's the story?

WWE have tonight posted a video on their official YouTube channel where arguably misused Superstar Nikki Cross has teased a change of character after suffering a loss on WWE Main Event.

In case you didn't know...

Just a few months ago, Nikki Cross appeared on SmackDown Live following an incredibly successful stint on NXT that saw the Scottish Superstar become one of the yellow brand's top talents.

Upon her main roster debut, Cross faced off against Becky Lynch and looked like she may be ready to spark new life into SAnitY - however the faction she was once part of in NXT is now defunct with Eric Young being drafted to RAW, Alexander Wolfe to NXT UK and Killian Dain...well, posted MIA thus far.

Cross, though, also seemed to disappear off the radar, and has been anonymous since the recent Superstar Shake-Up - where she's expected to land on RAW.

The heart of the matter

On WWE's official YouTube channel, a video has surfaced of Nikki Cross cutting an incredible promo following her most recent loss on WWE Main Event. Cross speaks about how it's time for a major change, how she needs to reflect on herself, and how she feels like she needs to step out of the darkness and into the light - before emphatically turning on the lights and showing herself out with the usual broody settings her promos are set in.

What's next?

Well, it looks like we may see Nikki Cross again soon, but it may be a very different Nikki Cross than we're used to. Could she return to the Nikki Storm gimmick from her pre-WWE days? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, you can catch up on five things you didn't know about Nikki Cross here.

Would you like to see more of Nikki Cross on WWE television? Let us know in the comments.