5 Things You Didn't Know About Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross looks to have become the latest SmackDown Superstar

Last night's SmackDown Live saw Becky Lynch came up against the unknown and unpredictable when SAnitY seemingly introduced the newest member of the SmackDown Live roster by reuniting with Nikki Cross - a staple of the faction in their NXT days.

When Young, Dain and Wolfe were drafted to the blue brand in the Superstar Shake-up, though, they arrived with one notable omission - Nikki Cross.

Cross was reportedly kept in NXT so as to not completely deplete a women's roster that's lost so much talent in recent years, but it looks like we may finally have a complete SAnitY on WWE's main roster.

Cross is rarely out of character, so you may have to search pretty hard to find out more about one Nicola Glencross, but we have five facts you may not know about WWE's wildcard, so it's time to get everyone caught up!

Nikki Cross s rarely out of character

#5 She was formerly Nikki Storm - The Best In The Galaxy

Nikki Storm was a huge indie star!

Well, before WWE birthed Nikki Cross, she had a slightly different persona and a moniker. Nikki Storm was The Best In The Galaxy, taking the world by...well, storm!

Nikki would debut in NXT wearing her "Best In The Galaxy" attire, too, but under her real name of Nikki Glencross. Glencross began training at Scottish Wrestling Alliance in 2008 when she also debuted for the promotion as Nikki Storm. Storm would then go on to make a name for herself on the British indies before becoming a staple of Insane Championship Wrestling after her debut in 2010.

Storm also became a prominent figure in Pro-Wrestling: EVE, where she held the Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship three times. It wouldn't stop at the UK, though, as Storm would made an instant impact in 2013 when she toured Japan, appearing for JWP Joshi Puroresu, before wrestling for World Wonder Ring Stardom in Summer 2015.

In 2013, Storm also ventured across the pond in the other direction and wrestled for Shimmer Women Athletes, Shine Wrestling and Women Superstars Uncensored among others.

