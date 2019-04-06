3 appearances that can make WWE Hall Of Fame 2019 great

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 304 // 06 Apr 2019, 19:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

I'm The Reaper

WWE Hall of Fame has no hype at this juncture although we all know who the inductees are into this year's class, and the company revealed the names of the people that will induct them into this esteemed class yesterday through an online video.

While the names of the inductors are now public, little to no attention or hype can be seen about the event, but as we all know the company can change things in an instant. It takes one entry or entrant, and the event will become a spectacle instantly. While a lot of speculations have been made about whom to expect at the event, these esteemed entries or visits will hype the overall event.

#3 The Miz's father

He's Awesome

It is no secret that The Miz's father has been an esteemed guest during the past two seasons of the WWE Hall of Fame event, and can be seen interviewing a host of users as well as WWE Superstars and their family members on the red carpet. While the same was always in good taste, and there are smiles every time he would show up on TV, but what if this time, he doesn't show up.

Instead, we are left to question ourselves why this happened, and then The Miz's music hits and in comes Mr. Miz, who takes a dig at Shane McMahon and in turn makes this storyline even better. Shane has already taken a shot at The Miz's father, which infuriated The Awesome superstar, who tried everything in his power to take down his former tag team partner.

With a dig from The Miz's father, this storyline will become interesting and also the talk of the town instantly. Will WWE make this happen or will we be left to see a basic storyline with no major buildup, and also a show that most may miss?

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement