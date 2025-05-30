3 Babyface turns Triple H must book after WWE Money in the Bank 2025

With WWE Money in the Bank on the horizon, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Triple H has been featuring some of the best storylines and laying the groundwork for major character shifts. Although there have been numerous character changes in recent months, with SummerSlam approaching fast, more are expected to be featured.

Several superstars are now positioned for face turns that could reshape the roster as we head into the SummerSlam season. Potential babyface or heel turns could change the landscape of storylines and add excitement to the SummerSlam card. Triple H has the perfect opportunity to initiate these turns and generate major buzz. Here are a few babyface turns WWE must feature after Money in the Bank 2025 to shake things up.

#3. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan returned to RAW last week and immediately became involved in drama with Dominik Mysterio. WWE hinted at a potential split between Liv and Dominik, with Roxanne Perez entering the scene, leaving fans both stunned and excited. A triangle dynamic could be in the works, but the real payoff lies in Morgan stepping away from both Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day entirely.

With Dominik possibly aligning with Roxanne in the post-MITB fallout, Liv Morgan stepping up to start a feud with Perez seems to be the best opportunity. Given her popularity with the fans, it would be easy for her to get the spotlight.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has done solid work as a heel over the past few months, but his run has lacked the magic of some major victories. After his brutal Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event, fans have not stopped talking. The final moments of the match featured Priest using a Con-Chair-To to secure a win against The Scottish Warrior, which could signal a significant change in characters.

Damian Priest teased a massive heel turn with the Con-Chair-To, which may be the actual reason behind Drew McIntyre's face turn. Fans have rallied behind the star, even as a heel, and want him to achieve major victories in the future. A potential face turn before SummerSlam could be the best thing for the former WWE Champion.

#1. Finn Balor

Cracks are widening within The Judgment Day, and Finn Balor may be in line to break away from the faction. This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio accidentally cost Balor a key MITB qualifying match against Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn, which has been all over the internet lately.

Tensions between the two have been escalating for months now, and this might be the turning point for the faction. Balor has portrayed the character of a cold, calculated heel very well, but his babyface turn is something fans have been waiting for lately.

After Money in the Bank, Balor quitting The Judgment Day and targeting Dominik for an Intercontinental Championship feud makes perfect sense. With WWE SummerSlam approaching fast, this could become one of the biggest feuds of the summer. Considering the rivalry between the two men, Balor could finally get his hands on a singles title after a long wait.

It would be interesting to see how things turn out between the two men in the future.

