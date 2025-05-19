3 bad WWE matches fans may have forgotten

WWE has featured some of the most iconic stars and memorable matches in wrestling history. From legendary showdowns to emotional storylines, fans have been given unforgettable moments that are often rewatched and celebrated.

Ad

However, there are a few that failed to live up to the hype. Whether it was due to poor booking, lack of chemistry, or just bad execution, some matches are best left in the past. These bouts may have featured big names and high stakes, but they didn’t deliver in the ring or were overshadowed by a single moment.

Over time, fans have largely forgotten just how underwhelming some of these matches actually were. Here are some bad WWE matches that many fans may have forgotten, even if the names involved were anything but forgettable.

Ad

Trending

#3. John Cena vs. The Rock – WrestleMania 29

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ad

The rematch between John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 29 had all the potential of a blockbuster. Dubbed as “Twice in a Lifetime,” it was meant to surpass their incredible clash from the previous year. But despite the massive build and marquee value, the match underdelivered in every way.

It felt more like a slow, overly choreographed exchange of finishers rather than a compelling in-ring contest. The energy from their WrestleMania 28 encounter was lost, replaced by a predictable set of moves that lacked any innovation. To make matters worse, The Rock suffered legitimate injuries during the match, which only added to the slow pacing.

Ad

Cena’s win was meant to be a great redemption story, but the match didn’t live up to the "icon vs icon" aura. Fans rarely revisit this match in their incredible rivalry, and there’s a good reason why.

#2. The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon – WrestleMania 32

The image of Shane McMahon diving off the top of the Hell in a Cell will live forever in WWE highlight reels. However, outside of that insane spot, the rest of the match between Shane and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 was painfully forgettable.

Ad

Clocking in at over 30 minutes, the battle dragged with slow pacing, minimal storytelling, and an awkward dynamic. Shane, who hadn’t wrestled in years, was booked as a legitimate threat to The Deadman, which made little sense from a logical standpoint.

The stipulation was that McMahon had a chance to take control of RAW, which felt more like an excuse to justify the match. Aside from the big leap, there was little excitement or drama. Despite the spectacle, this was one of Taker’s weakest WrestleMania outings, and fans have mostly erased it from memory.

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend – WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

Ad

On paper, Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend at Hell in a Cell 2019 looked like it would be an instant classic. But instead, it turned into one of the worst main events in recent memory. WWE tried to protect The Fiend’s supernatural aura while keeping the title on Rollins, and the result was just a mess.

Rollins unleashed an absurd number of finishers and weapon shots, only for the match to end in a referee stoppage after he used a sledgehammer. The fans in attendance were furious, booing loudly and chanting for refunds.

The booking completely killed The Fiend’s aura and damaged Rollins’ credibility as a top babyface. It was such a disaster that WWE never fully recovered the character’s momentum. This match is still remembered, but for all the wrong reasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More