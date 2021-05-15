3 Best feuds Eric Bischoff had in WWE

To the naked eye, it looks like the superstars who perform inside the squared circle hold all the aces in the wrestling industry. They have the physique, the money and the fanbase that makes them overnight sensations. But little do we know that their careers are made or broken by those who weild power in the backroom.

It is in fact the creative team that sets the superstar in the right direction to stardom and they are instead controlled by the Authorities who have the ability to change the fate of the industry altogether. Vince McMahon, Vince Russo, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman and Jeff Jarrett are some of the names of authority figures who have shaped the industry over the years. But there is one individual that stands out. One person that has revolutinalized the wrestling setup altogether and he goes by the name Eric Bischoff.

After several years of being a commentator for WCW, Eric Bischoff became the Executive Vice President of WCW. During this time, Bischoff came up with the revolutionary idea that he, the known real life authority figure, should bring that into his television persona.

Eric Bischoff did such a fantastic job in his heel 'company owner' role in WCW over the years that WWE decided to bring him into the company in 2002. Vince McMahon had brought his real-life authority figure to WWE TV in 1998, but four years later, was taking a step back from this role on TV.

The best possible replacement for him on TV was brought in, as Eric Bischoff was made the general manager of WWE RAW in 2002.

Bischoff would rule over RAW from July 2002 until December 2005, and during his time as general manager, he gave us some very entertaining and memorable moments and feuds.

With his 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction just being completed, here are what I believe are his top three best feuds he had in WWE.

#3 Eric Bischoff vs. John Cena

No Austin vs. McMahon, but good enough

In the summer of 2005, WWE Champion John Cena made his long awaited transfer over to WWE RAW in the draft lottery. Cena would be approached by RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff to participate in his army of invading RAW superstars at the ECW One Night Stand event. Cena would decline, which would lead to Bischoff declaring war on him.

The feud between the two would last over four months. During this period, Bischoff would enlist several top heels to try and take out Cena, with WWE Championship matches against him being their reward.

This would see Cena go to battle with Chris Jericho, Christian, and Kurt Angle on pay-per-view, as well as other heel stars such as Chris Masters, Snitsky, Tyson Tomko, and Carlito, on episodes of RAW.

The two had many entertaining segments with each other, and played off well too each other also. This would all lead up to the USA Network Homecoming episode of RAW, which saw Cena squash Bischoff in a WWE Championship main event.

Despite interference from Kurt Angle, Cena was able to overcome the odds and do the job.

