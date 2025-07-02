3 Best options to dethrone John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion and 3 worst options

WWE Superstar John Cena is in his final run as an in-ring performer in the Stamford-based promotion. The Cenation Leader will hang up his boots at the end of 2025.

Since dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, John Cena has already defended the gold against multiple big-name stars, including Randy Orton and CM Punk. His latest title defense came against The Best in the World at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cena's next opponent is also set, as Rhodes won this year's King of the Ring and earned the right to challenge the 17-time world champion at SummerSlam 2025.

Ahead of this much-anticipated showdown, let's take a look at three names who are the best options to dethrone John Cena and three names who are the worst options.

#3. Best: Cody Rhodes could do it at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular babyfaces in World Wrestling Entertainment at the moment. The American Nightmare cemented his legacy as one of the greats by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40, before dropping the title to John Cena this year.

Despite losing the gold, Rhodes is still loved by the audience, and many people want to see the title back around his waist. It is a no-brainer that Cody can carry the company on his back as the Undisputed WWE Champion, and it will be one of the easiest booking decisions for the Triple H-led creative team at SummerSlam.

#3. Worst: Goldberg, if he continues to wrestle

Bill Goldberg is one of the greatest names to ever set foot inside the squared circle. The legend has won multiple titles throughout his career and is now back for more.

Da Man is all set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his 'retirement' match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Although it is dubbed as his final outing in the ring, Goldberg's son believes his dad could continue wrestling.

Looking at how the Triple H-led creative team has booked the Hall of Famer upon his return, it could even book him to dethrone John Cena before his retirement. However, this would be a bad idea as there are plenty of stars who deserve to become the face of the company besides Da Man.

#2. Best: Seth Rollins is gaining momentum with his new faction

After aligning with Paul Heyman at WWE WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins has formed an almost unstoppable faction alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Visionary is also the current Money in the Bank holder.

During John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions, Rollins played a huge role in the finish of the match. Although the former World Heavyweight Champion interfered in the bout because he seemingly did not want Punk to win a title, he still intended to take the gold away from Cena.

Seth has proven time and time again that he can carry the company on his back as a world champion. He might be one of the best options to dethrone The Cenation Leader with the added advantage of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

#2. Worst: AJ Styles could be booked in a feud with John Cena

AJ Styles and John Cena have locked horns on multiple occasions in the past. Both men have put on some incredible performances against each other, and their matches have received critical acclaim from the pro wrestling world.

Many want to see The Phenomenal One and the 17-time world champion cross paths once again before the latter's retirement. Although the two could give fans some memorable moments in the ring, Styles' current booking is not great.

AJ is currently in a feud with Dominik Mysterio and is pursuing the WWE Intercontinental Championship, so it would not be a good idea for Styles to challenge and dethrone Cena.

#1. Best: Roman Reigns has a history with John Cena

Since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns hasn't challenged for the gold again. Although Reigns is currently absent from television, he is rumored to return ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

The OTC has a rich history with John Cena. The archrivals have faced each other on multiple occasions, and Reigns has defeated Cena several times. Their last one-on-one outing came at SummerSlam 2021, where Roman defeated John with the Universal Championship on the line.

If Cody Rhodes fails to dethrone The Chain Gang Soldier at The Biggest Party of the Summer, then Roman Reigns could come back in the title picture and possibly even retire Cena by winning the gold in the WWE legend's last match.

#1. Worst: The Rock has not been seen much in 2025

The Rock is the biggest reason why fans are witnessing a heel run from John Cena in 2025. After The Cenation Leader sold his "soul" to The Brahma Bull at Elimination Chamber 2025, many expected them to show up on television together, but that did not happen.

People also expected a future feud between the two before Cena's retirement. However, The Final Boss has not been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber, and there are no updates on when or if he would return this year.

If Rocky possibly returns to confront Cena for the gold, it would be a bad idea, as Dwayne Johnson will have limited dates available for wrestling because of his busy Hollywood schedule.

