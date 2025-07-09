3 Best options to dethrone Solo Sikoa as WWE United States Champion and 2 worst options

Solo Sikoa’s run as the WWE United States Champion has brought more interest in the Bloodline story, thanks to the feud between him and Jacob Fatu. Both have been trying to take each other down since Money in the Bank, and with Sikoa now having some master weapons in his faction, it won’t be easy to take the title off him.

While Jacob Fatu’s feud with Sikoa continues, it is quite interesting to note that there are not many options for Triple H to put against Sikoa who could dethrone the star and move forward into the storyline in the best way possible. Let’s check out a few names who should dethrone Sikoa and a few who shouldn’t.

#5. Best: Damian Priest

Damian Priest has been a rising force, and his current momentum needs a title to back him up as one of the major names in the company. Despite being a former World Heavyweight Champion, Priest has not held a title for a while now.

While the world title might be on his radar, it is time for Priest to engage in a major feud with Sikoa and the Bloodline, to get in the US Title picture, and win the gold and take it forward, before entering the world title scene again.

#4. Worst: Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is already engaged in a feud with Sikoa currently and has managed to garner a lot of attention over the past few months. While Fatu has held the title before and could end up dethroning Sikoa, he shouldn’t win the title anytime soon.

The feud between the two men will continue for a long time, and the title just rotating around won’t make sense. Additionally, the Bloodline story currently requires no gold to improve. This is the reason why Fatu shouldn’t become the champion anytime soon.

#3. Best: Aleister Black

Aleister Black has returned with a mysterious, brutal persona and has been picking up solid victories on the blue brand. The star has managed to make a name for himself yet again and needs some big victories now to garner the attention of fans.

A potential feud with Solo Sikoa to dethrone him and become the new WWE United States Champion would be the best way to boost his name in the industry.

#2. Worst: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre recently returned to SmackDown and is already engaged in a feud with Randy Orton, with both men set to collide at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Inserting him into the US Title picture feels like a step backward for someone who’s destined to win the World title.

Priest should instead enter the World title picture, and possibly pick up a victory as well to bring the momentum back on his side.

#1. Best: Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso’s singles run has not been quite satisfying for fans, and the former Bloodline star needs some big wins and promos to make a name for himself. A potential victory against Solo Sikoa to become the WWE United States Champion would be an intriguing story for Uso and would help boost his stock.

With a lot of options available for the company, time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

