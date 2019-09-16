3 best WWE responses to internet rumours

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.00K // 16 Sep 2019, 17:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luke Harper made his return at WWE Clash of Champions.

Rumour is a part and parcel in WWE. How many times have we heard about the prospect of CM Punk being the final entrant (number 30) in the annual Royal Rumble? The Undertaker facing Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2019 was another such rumour that caught many fans' attention, but in the final SummerSlam card, neither McIntyre nor The Phenom was present.

How many WWE Superstars who were rumoured to get monstrous push were abated to the mid-card or lower? Rumours are always around the corner, so we must only take these with a pinch of salt.

These hoaxes often spread like wildfire. Mostly, WWE does not address them. There are; however, quite a few instances where either WWE or its Superstars do address them, often explicitly on Twitter. There are also instances where they make brilliant responses to the rumours.

In this thread, we will take a look at a few brilliant responses made by WWE and WWE Superstars against some of the most recent rumours.

#3. Luke Harper return at Clash of Champions 2019

Rumour: Vince McMahon does not want to use Luke Harper

Luke Harper helped Eric Rowan at WWE Clash of Champions.

Less than two days ago, almost every wrestling page reported that Vince McMahon saw no value in Luke Harper and had no plans on using him. Such a rumour made Luke Harper's much-awaited return inside a WWE ring even more special. During Eric Rowan's No DQ match against Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions, Reigns was preparing himself for a spear when he was rudely interrupted by a returning Harper.

Harper helped Rowan to defeat Reigns by hitting "the Big Dog" with a Discuss Clothesline. Harper got a return ovation from the fans.

The way WWE handled the latest rumour about Harper was brilliant. They simply returned the "unwanted Superstar" to the ring.

1 / 3 NEXT