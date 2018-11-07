3 best things on SmackDown this week (6 November 2018)

Daniel Bryan snapped at the end of the show

After a not so entertaining Raw this week, WWE SmackDown Live elevated the game. This week's SmackDown was really entertaining, and had great story development. I was much more invested in SmackDown Live, compared to Raw.

It looked like WWE invested their best efforts to make the show more entertaining, and the performers as always delivered their best. This week's SmackDown was building towards Survivor Series.

The SmackDown team for the traditional 5 on 5 elimination tag team match was decided, and 4 women of team SmackDown for the traditional 5 on 5 elimination tag team match were also decided.

Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura cut excellent promos about their match at Survivor Series. The in-ring action was fabulous as well, and the promos hyped me up for Survivor Series.

In this article, I'll list the 3 best things that happened on SmackDown this week.

#3 Friction on the SmackDown team

The team of SmackDown could implode at Survivor Series

Daniel Bryan and The Miz are co-captains of the SmackDown team. This is a strange pairing as the two men have a history together, and they might have an altercation at Survivor Series. They might even argue during the match, and that could help the Raw team.

The other members of the SmackDown Live team are good as well, and the team of SmackDown Live could certainly put in a performance to remember, and definitely has the capacity to beat team Raw.

I loved how Daniel Bryan snapped at the end, attacking Samoa Joe to close the show. He even attacked The Miz and Shane McMahon in the process, and then walked out of the arena.

I expected Daniel Bryan to be cool, and be the one who keeps the team together, but this move definitely shocked the fans, as we have never seen this side of him.

