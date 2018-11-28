×
3 Best things that happened on Monday Night Raw

Samyak Hirawat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    28 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST

One of the episodes of Raw that I would like to forget.
One of the episodes of Raw that I would like to forget.

This was one of the inferior episodes of Raw in recent history. Except for some moments and matches, I didn't enjoy the show at all and wanted to change the channel. It took me some time to gather these 3 best moments on Raw.

Ambrose getting injections on his rear end to jokes about urine, this was really a strange episode of Raw. There were only some noteworthy moments and only a few developments in ongoing storylines, the rest of the show felt like filler.

With TLC just two weeks away, I expected that WWE would make this episode of Raw more eventful and develop the storylines more efficiently, but the build was not very good and it certainly didn't hype me up for TLC.

But the show was not all bad, as it had its fill of some good moments as well. In this article, I'll list the three best things that happened on Raw this week.

#3 Alexa Bliss becomes In-charge of the Raw Women's Division

This is a very interesting decision.
This is a very interesting decision.

Baron Corbin in a segment of this week's Raw made Alexa Bliss in charge of the Raw women's division. I am happy that Alexa is now an authority figure. It gives her something to do on Raw and also stay on TV while she is recovering from her injury.

It will be interesting to see how Alexa Bliss will control the women's division. She will definitely be portraying herself as a heel General Manager and she might even leave behind Corbin in taking advantage of her powers.

She will definitely make some interesting decisions in the coming weeks. There also have been rumours floating around and according to those rumours, Alexa is speculated to be the next General Manager of Raw, at least until she recovers from the concussion.

With the stipulation for Baron Corbin vs Braun Strowman match being that if Baron wins he'll be the permanent RAW General Manager, and if he loses he will lose all authority. It would be interesting to see how in all of this Alexa Bliss comes into the picture and snatches away the chair of General Manager from Baron Corbin.

