3 better stipulations for Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will face each other one more time at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. Apart from The Archer of Infamy's cash-in at WrestleMania XL, the duo have fought each other in singles competition twice, and on May 24, 2025, they will fight in a Steel Cage Match.

Ad

While this is a good prospect, here are three better stipulations for what could be called the rubber match in their feud:

#3. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest need an ‘I Quit’ Match

Ad

Trending

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Drew McIntyre started his feud with Damian Priest because he felt the latter had been stalking him since WrestleMania XL. He noted that while CM Punk was the one who cost him the World Heavyweight Championship, Priest was always the man who benefited from the sabotages.

The Scottish Psychopath defeated The Street King in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. Prior to this, he had faced a singles defeat against Priest at Clash at the Castle: Scotland 2024, where Punk was disguised as a referee. The Best in the World also cost McIntyre the title at Money in the Bank last year when the latter tried cashing in his contract. The Second City Saint delivered a brutal beating to the Scottish Psychopath, costing him the title.

Ad

Following this, the former Judgment Day member eliminated McIntyre from this year's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. Priest also prevented the Scotsman from winning the United States Championship at Backlash by pulling the referee out of the ring when the former three-time World Champion had almost won the title by pinning LA Knight.

Damian Priest lost clean to McIntyre at The Show of Shows, but despite that, he isn’t in the mood to give up on this feud. Thus, an ‘I Quit’ match could be a more suitable stipulation for this rivalry to finally conclude.

Ad

#2. A Casket Match could bury this feud for good

Ad

While Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre’s feud stems from a believable storyline, the animosity between them arguably doesn’t mesh well. Especially compared to The Scottish Psychopath’s three-match feud last year with CM Punk, the Priest-McIntyre rivalry seems quite feeble. A lot of the blame for this goes to the lack of promos, as WWE is trying to squeeze in a premium live event every three weeks.

On top of it, a Steel Cage Match would look like a watered-down Hell in a Cell Match between the Scotsman and The Second City Saint at Bad Blood last year. However, a Casket Match could add more life and uniqueness to this feud.

Ad

Like the ‘I Quit’ Match, a Casket Match is also a more decisive win, where the near incapacitation of the losing star is necessary. Moreover, McIntyre’s Claymore and Priest’s South of Heaven Chokeslam are perfect finishers that easily suit the format of this stipulation.

#1. An unsanctioned match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Backlash last week saw Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest take their fight away from the ring and into the stands after the latter pulled the match official out of the squared circle. The final moments of this duel amid the Fatal Four Way bout saw The Punisher delivering a South of Heaven Chokeslam to the Scotsman from a 15-foot elevated platform onto a table.

It appeared that both stars had hurt themselves, with McIntyre's head hitting the floor, causing several WWE medics to rush to the scene. After a brief injury scare, the former two-time World Heavyweight Champion was declared safe. But McIntyre didn’t let go of an opportunity to make use of this mishap and talked about it in his promo on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Ad

A few moments before Drew McIntyre picked up the mic, a video package showed The Punisher unleashing sheer violence on his SNME opponent. Thus, Nick Aldis could have arranged an unsanctioned match between the two men instead.

This would have given both superstars endless opportunities to bury each other as well as dish out the violence they talked about, something a Steel Cage Match won’t be able to provide as effectively. It will be interesting to see if their bout on May 24 sees any changes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More