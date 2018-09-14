3 Biggest disappointments from this week's Raw and Smackdown (12.9.18)

So much happened in this week's episode of both Raw and Smackdown. It was the 'Go Home' week for Hell in a Cell and while Raw took the term a bit seriously, Smackdown continued to be the better show of the two shows. There were lots of ups and downs throughout the show and has many surprises. The main motive of the go home episodes is to generate excitement for the upcoming shows and I think both brands were successful in doing it.

Despite these, there were some disappointments too. There were some segments and matches that should have been booked in a different way or should not have been there at all. Let's look at such 3 things without which the shows would have been pretty much better.

#3. Bobby Lashley's Segment

In July, Lashley was in the Universal Championship picture. He was just one step away from challenging Brock Lesnar. But, since he lost the no. 1 contender's match against Roman Reigns, he has looked a bit lost in the mix.

WWE teased a potential feud between him and Elias in the weeks following Extreme Rules but maybe WWE scrapped that idea and instead involved him in random segments with Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal. How can someone go down from being in the Title picture to practicing yoga in the middle of the ring?

This week too he was involved in an unimportant segment with Lio Rush which did not make any sense at all. Like Kevin Owens and Finn Balor, he too does not have a match at Hell in a Cell as of now. WWE can easily turn him into the face of the company if they use him right.

