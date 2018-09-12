Opinion: Reason why Finn Balor may soon leave WWE

Not too sweet for WWE

For me Finn Balor is one of the best in-ring talents on Raw. His matches are never boring and he knows how to entertain the crowd. He had a promising start in WWE. When he was in NXT, there was not a single fan who did not adore him.

He consistently had great matches with Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode, to name a few. He made his first appearance on the main brand on the 25 July episode of Raw (his 35th birthday), where he won the right to compete for the new WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Rusev, Cesaro, Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns in a tournament.

At SummerSlam, Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the first Universal Champion and win his first world title on the main brand. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish his title due to the injury he sustained in the match itself, and it has not been the same for him since his comeback.

Balor came back to Raw in April 2017, teaming up with former rival Seth Rollins to fight Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a winning cause. Since then, he has just been used in the mid-card. Forget the Universal Championship, he has not gotten a run with Raw's secondary belt, the Intercontinental Championship as well.

He has had some forgettable feuds with The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Elias over the years. His ongoing feud with Baron Corbin is pretty dull as well. At the moment, he is not even part of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. He is certainly being underutilized by his employers. Even if not for a championship belt, he deserves a good feud with guys like Kevin Owens or Dolph Ziggler.

If we look back at his days with NJPW, we would see a completely different Finn. He was the guy who was running the place. They knew about his potential and used him accordingly. Going by his run so far, he may be thinking about leaving WWE to go back there.

Balor could also follow the path of Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was another wrestler whose talent was not getting the right treatment from WWE, so he decided to leave and go on the independent circuit, and now he is doing wonders there and is probably one of the best wrestlers in the world at the moment.

Finn could do the same, and I can guarantee that he will reach the top of the pro wrestling world in a matter of months.

Wherever Balor decides to head, I just want him to get the treatment he deserves. He should surely think about leaving WWE as and when his contract expires. He is 37 already, and if he will continue to play a mid-carder in WWE, then he is just wasting his rare talent, which is not only unfair to him, but to the entire industry.