3 biggest full-time WWE stars who haven't had a PLE match since WrestleMania XL

A lot has changed in WWE since WrestleMania XL, with several stars who performed at The Showcase of The Immortals earlier this year not getting a spot in the Premium Live Events since then.

Since April, the Stamford-based company has held five PLEs: Backlash France, King and Queen of the Ring, Clash at the Castle, Money in the Bank, and SummerSlam.

For this list, we will look at the three WWE stars who haven't had a Premium Live Event match since WrestleMania 40:

#3. Finn Balor's last Premium Live Event match was at WrestleMania 40 Night One

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania earlier this year.

This marked Finn's latest in-ring appearance at a PLE. The Demon came to the aid of Damian Priest in the latter's World Heavyweight Title match at Backlash France before betraying The Archer of Infamy at SummerSlam.

#2. Rey Mysterio had a successful match at WrestleMania XL

Rey Mysterio and Andrade joined hands at The Show of Shows earlier this year. The duo defeated Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag-team match on Night One.

Rey has competed in several matches on weekly shows since then. However, he hasn't appeared in any PLE and hasn't been active on television lately. His latest televised match was on the July 8, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW.

#1. Sheamus hasn't appeared on any Premium Live Events since his WWE return

Sheamus returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut after an injury-related hiatus on the April 15, 2024, episode of RAW. Since then, he has feuded with several stars, including Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne.

Despite being an active member of the flagship show, the former World Champion has yet to compete at a PLE. It will be interesting to see if The Celtic Warrior makes it to the Bash in Berlin card.

