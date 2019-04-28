×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Biggest losses that derailed Bray Wyatt's career

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.40K   //    28 Apr 2019, 19:15 IST

Bray Wyatt never really lived up to his full potential!
Bray Wyatt never really lived up to his full potential!

Bray Wyatt, the character, according to me was one of the best creative ideas in recent times. I still remember the spooky vignettes that WWE aired to hype up the debut of the Wyatt Family. There's no doubt that WWE has failed to create a supernatural character like The Undertaker and Kane for so long, but with Wyatt, there was a hope that he might just be the "new face of fear".

His initial debut as the leader of the Wyatt Family, with his "sons" Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan was quite impressive, as he fought with Kane in a Ring of Fire match at SummerSlam 2013, where he went on to defeat the Big Red Machine, though with some help from his followers.

After this, Wyatt alongside his family went on to have quite a few rivalries against the likes of Kofi Kingston, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and also The Shield. Their win against The Shield at Elimination Chamber 2014 was their biggest win, which made fans believe that these bearded monsters were here to stay and take over WWE.

But things didn't really go so well for Bray Wyatt, as who once was a supernatural force to be reckoned with became pretty much a glorified jobber by last year. After taking a long hiatus from the ring, Bray has finally returned to WWE TV with a new creepy gimmick which has all the potential to be a blockbuster if done right.


While we'll have to wait and see how this new gimmick plays along, we can't help but realize his previous gimmick had it all but the credibility behind his talks that made it fail. He used to threaten people, scare them but lost too many high stakes match to be taken seriously anymore.

In this article, let's take a look at 3 biggest losses in Bray Wyatt's career that derailed it and stopped him from breaking out as a huge superstar.

#3 Against John Cena at WrestleMania 30

Did Cena bury Wyatt at WrestleMania 30?
Did Cena bury Wyatt at WrestleMania 30?

John Cena is one of the most successful pro-wrestlers and superstars in WWE history. But as we all know he has a huge number of haters who blame him time-and-again for burying new talent.

Advertisement

After Wyatt Family's huge win against The Shield at Elimination Chamber, Bray attacked Cena and started a feud with him with a match at WrestleMania 30. With the moment that Bray was carrying, a win against Super-Cena at the biggest stage of them all would have skyrocketed his stock.

But that didn't really turn out to be that way, as Cena defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. The whole feud was built around Bray trying to turn Cena into "a monster" that was already inside him, and to be very honest, it was engaging enough to make fans stick to their TV. This even had the potential to finally trigger the "Cena heel-turn" storyline, but WWE chose the other path.

Cena and Wyatt went on to have a couple of matches after WrestleMania, with Wyatt winning at Extreme Rules with the help of a demonic child, but Cena defeated Wyatt at Payback in a Last Man Standing Match to seal the fate of the feud, and maybe "bury" Wyatt.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WrestleMania 35 The Wyatt Family John Cena Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
WWE: Why Bray Wyatt will make his return post WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Best Road To WrestleMania storylines from the last five years
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Bray Wyatt revealed
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible twists in the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan match
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Groups and Superstars who haven't won a match at WrestleMania yet
RELATED STORY
5 Opponents for Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
10 Surprises that could happen on Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 ways Braun Strowman could be eliminated from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Surprises that Vince McMahon & WWE may have planned
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us