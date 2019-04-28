3 Biggest losses that derailed Bray Wyatt's career

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.40K // 28 Apr 2019, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt never really lived up to his full potential!

Bray Wyatt, the character, according to me was one of the best creative ideas in recent times. I still remember the spooky vignettes that WWE aired to hype up the debut of the Wyatt Family. There's no doubt that WWE has failed to create a supernatural character like The Undertaker and Kane for so long, but with Wyatt, there was a hope that he might just be the "new face of fear".

His initial debut as the leader of the Wyatt Family, with his "sons" Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan was quite impressive, as he fought with Kane in a Ring of Fire match at SummerSlam 2013, where he went on to defeat the Big Red Machine, though with some help from his followers.

After this, Wyatt alongside his family went on to have quite a few rivalries against the likes of Kofi Kingston, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and also The Shield. Their win against The Shield at Elimination Chamber 2014 was their biggest win, which made fans believe that these bearded monsters were here to stay and take over WWE.

But things didn't really go so well for Bray Wyatt, as who once was a supernatural force to be reckoned with became pretty much a glorified jobber by last year. After taking a long hiatus from the ring, Bray has finally returned to WWE TV with a new creepy gimmick which has all the potential to be a blockbuster if done right.

While we'll have to wait and see how this new gimmick plays along, we can't help but realize his previous gimmick had it all but the credibility behind his talks that made it fail. He used to threaten people, scare them but lost too many high stakes match to be taken seriously anymore.

In this article, let's take a look at 3 biggest losses in Bray Wyatt's career that derailed it and stopped him from breaking out as a huge superstar.

#3 Against John Cena at WrestleMania 30

Did Cena bury Wyatt at WrestleMania 30?

John Cena is one of the most successful pro-wrestlers and superstars in WWE history. But as we all know he has a huge number of haters who blame him time-and-again for burying new talent.

Advertisement

After Wyatt Family's huge win against The Shield at Elimination Chamber, Bray attacked Cena and started a feud with him with a match at WrestleMania 30. With the moment that Bray was carrying, a win against Super-Cena at the biggest stage of them all would have skyrocketed his stock.

But that didn't really turn out to be that way, as Cena defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. The whole feud was built around Bray trying to turn Cena into "a monster" that was already inside him, and to be very honest, it was engaging enough to make fans stick to their TV. This even had the potential to finally trigger the "Cena heel-turn" storyline, but WWE chose the other path.

Cena and Wyatt went on to have a couple of matches after WrestleMania, with Wyatt winning at Extreme Rules with the help of a demonic child, but Cena defeated Wyatt at Payback in a Last Man Standing Match to seal the fate of the feud, and maybe "bury" Wyatt.

1 / 3 NEXT