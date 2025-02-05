3 Biggest mistakes Triple H has made with CM Punk since his WWE return

CM Punk made his jaw-dropping return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, shocking the fans in his hometown of Chicago during the event's closing moments. The Best in the World has made a massive impact in the Stamford-based promotion since his comeback, and it almost feels like he was never away.

Fans expected CM Punk’s run in WWE under Triple H’s creative leadership to be a banger, finally getting the deserved flowers, main-eventing WrestleMania, and getting gold wrapped around his waist. However, despite him being at the top, things haven't gone as smoothly for The Second City Saint.

Although a fan favorite, CM Punk failed to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. WWE heavily depended on the veteran in the build-up to the premium live events, yet he hasn't been in the title picture since his return.

Trending

This article examines the three biggest mistakes Triple H made with CM Punk since his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#3. Not giving CM Punk the 2025 Royal Rumble win

This year’s Royal Rumble shocked the world as Jey Uso emerged victorious. Fans have been sharing mixed reactions regarding the controversial result, as many believe the match had multiple top contenders who could have been better suited to win the 2025 Rumble instead of The Yeet Master.

CM Punk stands out at the top of the list of all the superstars who should have won the 2025 Men’s Rumble. He has loads of momentum by his side and an emotional story of never main-eventing WrestleMania in his decorated career yet.

Expand Tweet

Last year, Punk ended up being the 2024 Royal Rumble runner-up, losing to Cody Rhodes, as he got injured during the match and was sidelined for 'Mania. That said, Punk finally winning the Rumble could have created a historic moment, but Triple H likely missed the opportunity. However, things could be fixed as The Best in the World has qualified for the Men’s Elimination Chamber bout.

#2. Keeping him out of the WWE world title picture

CM Punk is one of the top stars on the current WWE roster. The Stamford-based promotion often leans on The Straight Edge Superstar to promote major PLEs and shows as he garners a massive fan base. His iconic feud against Drew McIntyre received widespread praise.

Even as one of the top guys, Triple H has not yet booked CM Punk in the world title scene. With his massive influence among the fans, his being the world champion would have given the sports entertainment juggernaut a strong titleholder on the red brand. However, there have been no hints that The Second City Saint will get a title anytime soon.

#1. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk not headlining WWE Bad Blood 2024

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had a scintillating rivalry last year and the hard-hitting feud concluded at Bad Blood 2024, where both stars faced each other in the punishing Hell in a Cell structure. McIntyre and Punk went through an absolute war, risking their well-being in the gruesome battle.

Expand Tweet

The Second City Saint captured a historic win after he hit The Scottish Warrior with a GTS with a steel chain wrapped around his knee. However, fans were disappointed that Triple H didn't book the final bout between McIntyre and Punk as the main event for 2024 Bad Blood, which they deserved, given their classic rivalry.

It will be interesting to see how Punk is booked going forward, especially with his entry in the Elimination Chamber Match and his interactions with John Cena, who is in his final year before retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback