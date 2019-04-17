×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 biggest questions after Finn Balor moved to SmackDown Live

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.28K   //    17 Apr 2019, 17:07 IST

Could this be on the cards?
Could this be on the cards?

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up is done and dusted. Without a doubt, this was the biggest Superstars Shakeup in the past few years as we saw some of the biggest names in WWE swap brands in two nights.

Usually, WWE depletes the SmackDown roster during the Superstar Shake-up but this time they have instead strengthened the blue brand by transferring the likes of Roman Reigns, Lars Sullivan, Elias, Bayley, Kairi Sane and Finn Balor to SmackDown Live - with Drew McIntyre possibly joining the blue brand as well.

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the entire shakeup was the shift of Finn Balor, as the Irish superstar has brought the Intercontinental Championship along with him to Tuesday nights.

Now that the first ever WWE Universal Champion is officially a part of the 'B' show, let us have a look at three of the biggest questions that require answering of what is expected to be another busy year for Finn Balor -

#3 What's next for the United States Champion Samoa Joe?

WWE.com still shows Samoa Joe as a SmackDown superstar
WWE.com still shows Samoa Joe as a SmackDown superstar

While a report emerged yesterday that the United States champion, Samoa Joe was scheduled to have a segment with Braun Strowman on RAW, The Destroyer had to stay off TV due to sickness and travel issues.

We instead got a segment between EC3 and Braun Strowman, while the mid-card champion of RAW, Finn Balor moved over to SmackDown Live. The interesting thing to note is that WWE.com still shows Samoa Joe as a member of SmackDown.

So, the prime question which arises here is regarding the status of Samoa Joe. What will WWE do in this situation? Will they announce Samoa Joe's move to RAW via social media or will they have Joe appear on RAW as a wild-card pick of the Superstar Shake-up?

It is highly unlikely that the US title will stay on SmackDown now that the Intercontinental title has arrived to take its place. Thus, Samoa Joe's move to RAW is all but guaranteed, and as of now, Braun Strowman seems to be his first challenger.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Finn Balor WWE Intercontinental Championship
Advertisement
Why Finn Balor needs to be moved to SmackDown Live during Superstar Shakeup 
RELATED STORY
4 biggest questions after three WWE Raw Superstars appeared on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Finn Balor must face in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Roman Reigns was moved to SmackDown
RELATED STORY
5 biggest questions after AJ Styles moved to WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Drew McIntyre shouldn't be moved to SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 biggest surprises that could take SmackDown Live by storm this week (16 April 2019) 
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 5 WWE Superstars That Could Move To Smackdown Live 
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown Live (April 16, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top RAW Champion Moves To SmackDown Live In The Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us