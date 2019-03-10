×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fastlane 2019 : 3 Biggest shockers WWE could be planning for the PPV

Aviral Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.48K   //    10 Mar 2019, 10:56 IST

Brock Lesnar ready to deliver an F5!
Brock Lesnar ready to deliver an F5!

This Sunday, WWE will present the fifth annual Faslane PPV from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland Ohio.

The card is stacked with 7 matches scheduled to happen on the main show. While the buildup to the show may have lacked some intrigue, the matches will still deliver.

The Shield will probably team up for the final time to take on Drew Mcintyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. The WWE champion, Daniel Bryan, will defend his title against Kevin Owens, and the Man, Becky Lynch, will take on Charlotte Flair to earn a spot at the 35th anniversary of WrestleMania.

Since Fastlane is the final pay-per-view before the biggest event of the year, WWE could be planning some shocking things to invigorate interest heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here are the 3 biggest Shockers WWE could be planning for the Fastlane PPV.

#3: Sami Zayn returns and costs Kevin Owens the WWE title

Sami Zayn could make his return at Fastlane!
Sami Zayn could make his return at Fastlane!

Kevin Owens made his return to the WWE programming a few weeks ago and was immediately inserted in the WWE title picture.

Vince McMahon replaced him with Kofi Kingston for the sake of the box office, and now he is ready to face the planet champion, Daniel Bryan. While I agree that Owens vs Bryan is a bigger match, but Kingston's removal from the PPV left a bad taste in my mouth.

Now, Kevin Owens won't defeat Daniel Bryan, but I don't think he will lose clean either. The WWE needs to find a way to sort this matter, and having someone interfere and make the WWE champion, Daniel Bryan, to retain his championship could be the best possible option.

Advertisement

While having someone like Eric Rowan interfere in the match would sound repetitive, choosing Kevin Owens' best friend Sami Zayn to do the dirty work will be a thing of beauty.

Sami Zayn has been out with a shoulder injury for a couple of months, and WWE was advertising his return to television a few weeks ago.

It's apparent that once Sami Zayn returns, he'll be reuniting with Kevin Owens, but this time I expect WWE to pull out a swerve and have him betray his long-time friend in a shocking fashion.

Since Sami Zayn has been vocal about the return of Daniel Bryan and his match with Kofi Kingston reinvigorating his interest in wrestling, joining Bryan's side could not be more perfect.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 The Shield WWE Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Aviral Shukla
ANALYST
Aviral Shukla is a WWE witer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over 18 years. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2011 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others. You can follow him on Twitter @AvlShukla
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Fastlane go-home shows
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Interesting things that could happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE FastLane 2019: 5 Shockers that would make it interesting
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: 4 things WWE could be planning this year
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019 : 3 things that Finn Balor can do at this WWE PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 matches that could steal the show 
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 : 5 matches that could steal the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Major surprises that could influence the WrestleMania 35 card
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: Ranking the confirmed matches for Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Predicting the 8-match card of WWE Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us