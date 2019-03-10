Fastlane 2019 : 3 Biggest shockers WWE could be planning for the PPV

Brock Lesnar ready to deliver an F5!

This Sunday, WWE will present the fifth annual Faslane PPV from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland Ohio.

The card is stacked with 7 matches scheduled to happen on the main show. While the buildup to the show may have lacked some intrigue, the matches will still deliver.

The Shield will probably team up for the final time to take on Drew Mcintyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. The WWE champion, Daniel Bryan, will defend his title against Kevin Owens, and the Man, Becky Lynch, will take on Charlotte Flair to earn a spot at the 35th anniversary of WrestleMania.

Since Fastlane is the final pay-per-view before the biggest event of the year, WWE could be planning some shocking things to invigorate interest heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here are the 3 biggest Shockers WWE could be planning for the Fastlane PPV.

#3: Sami Zayn returns and costs Kevin Owens the WWE title

Sami Zayn could make his return at Fastlane!

Kevin Owens made his return to the WWE programming a few weeks ago and was immediately inserted in the WWE title picture.

Vince McMahon replaced him with Kofi Kingston for the sake of the box office, and now he is ready to face the planet champion, Daniel Bryan. While I agree that Owens vs Bryan is a bigger match, but Kingston's removal from the PPV left a bad taste in my mouth.

Now, Kevin Owens won't defeat Daniel Bryan, but I don't think he will lose clean either. The WWE needs to find a way to sort this matter, and having someone interfere and make the WWE champion, Daniel Bryan, to retain his championship could be the best possible option.

While having someone like Eric Rowan interfere in the match would sound repetitive, choosing Kevin Owens' best friend Sami Zayn to do the dirty work will be a thing of beauty.

Sami Zayn has been out with a shoulder injury for a couple of months, and WWE was advertising his return to television a few weeks ago.

It's apparent that once Sami Zayn returns, he'll be reuniting with Kevin Owens, but this time I expect WWE to pull out a swerve and have him betray his long-time friend in a shocking fashion.

Since Sami Zayn has been vocal about the return of Daniel Bryan and his match with Kofi Kingston reinvigorating his interest in wrestling, joining Bryan's side could not be more perfect.

