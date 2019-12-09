3 Biggest things that shouldn't happen on RAW this week

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Dec 2019, 04:24 IST

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominic

This week's RAW will be the penultimate show before TLC, so fans should expect some major developments for the Red Brand, all of which make this upcoming show almost unmissable.

There's already so much slated to happen. The biggest of which is Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles for the United States Championship. This match may crown a new champion and could lead to the announcement of the challenger for the United States Championship at TLC.

The Rusev, Bobby Lashley, and Lana storyline will continue as a divorce segment between 'The Bulgarian Brute' and Lana is slated to happen this week. Many in the WWE Universe have not liked this feud and may be in for another cringe-worthy segment on Monday Night.

Along with those two things, we should expect the return of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, but there is no sign of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who has been missing since Survivor Series. With all of that in mind, we are going to take a look at the three biggest things WWE shouldn't do this week on RAW.

#3 Another match with enhancement talent for The Viking Raiders

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders have never felt like a big deal and that is unfortunate. It isn't due to any fault of their own, but the duo simply haven't had any memorable feuds since becoming RAW Tag Team Champions.

The RAW Tag Team Champions keep on facing enhancement talent week in and week out because WWE Creative seemingly has nothing for them. This is all the more bizarre when you consider that a team like The Street Profits are also not doing much on the Red Brand.

If we see another match with enhancement talent just before TLC, WWE risks its fan base losing all interest in the RAW Tag Team Champions, which won't bode well with Vince McMahon or the WWE Universe.

