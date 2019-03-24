×
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (March 25, 2019)

Aviral Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.51K   //    24 Mar 2019, 06:28 IST

Lesnar backed down from the fight last week!
Lesnar backed down from the fight last week!

Last week, WWE couldn't keep the momentum going and produced a very underwhelming episode of Monday Night Raw. While it wasn't a great episode, it did produce some interesting segments heading into WrestleMania 35.

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar made an appearance to promote his match with Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle named Baron Corbin as his opponent for the Grandest Stage of Them All. In another segment, Drew McIntyre demanded a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as he put down another member of the Shield in Seth Rollins.

Will Roman Reigns answer McIntyre's challenge? And what will the WWE have in store for Kurt Angle in this upcoming episode? Let's take a look at 3 biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw this week.

#3 Roman Reigns spears Drew McIntyre and accepts his proposal

Superman punch to McIntyre!
Superman punch to McIntyre!

Last month, the Big Dog, Roman Reigns, made his historic return to the WWE after battling Leukaemia. His wish to reunite The Shield was realized when the trio joined forces against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley.

The Shield teamed up for the last time ever and defeated the heel team. They finished the task by destroying Baron Corbin with the triple powerbomb and pinning him.

It should be noted that while Corbin was the one getting pinned, it was the Scottish Psychopath who ridiculed Reigns' infamous warcry and got powerbombed through the announcer's table for his troubles.

A match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was teased at that very moment but Drew made it a reality the next night on Raw as he viciously attacked Reigns while also silencing Dean Ambrose in the process.

Last week, McIntyre also took down Seth Rollins, thanks to a distraction from Brock Lesnar and now has set his sights on Roman Reigns.

Since Reigns has just come from battling a deadly Leukaemia, I don't think to get physical before the imminent match would be a good idea. Reigns spearing McIntyre and then accepting the match is all it needs to ignite the feud.

