3 Blockbuster stipulations if Cody Rhodes faces CM Punk at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are huge favorites to headline WrestleMania 40. Both men have talked about the different paths that have brought them on a collision course. They will also be in the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

It is worth mentioning that Cody and Punk came face-to-face during the latest episode of RAW. The two superstars exchanged words on the mic before things almost got physical between them. Punk mentioned Dusty Rhodes, while Cody referenced the infamous Pipe Bomb.

While WWE has heavily teased Cody vs. Reigns II and Punk vs. Seth Rollins for the Grandest Show of Them All, let’s take a look at three blockbuster stipulations if Cody vs. Punk goes down at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Cody Rhodes & CM Punk know a thing or two about Dog Collar matches

The dog collar match is one of the most brutal matches in pro wrestling history. The gimmick match-up involves two opponents tied to each other with a dog collar. The match was popularized by Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine during the eighties.

Cody and Punk are no strangers to the infamous match. The American Nightmare had a brutal Dog Collar match against the late Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper) in AEW in 2020. Two years later, CM Punk went to war with MJF in this brutal match-up at Revolution.

The match is too violent for the WWE Universe. That being said, the new regime under Triple H may bring back the Dog Collar stipulation at a future premium live event, and there are no two better men to carry the match than Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

#2. The Bull Rope match was popularized by Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes is credited with getting this innovative match-up mainstream recognition. The American Dream partook in many Bull Rope matches during his legendary career. His farewell match was also contested under Bull Rope stipulation against Randy Orton years ago in WWE.

Cody Rhodes most recently fought under the said stipulation. The American Nightmare defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in their Bull Rope match at the WWE House Show in MSG on December 26, 2023. A Bull Rope match between Punk and Cody may pique fan interest at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Singles match for world title at WrestleMania 40

Triple H has made titles relevant under his watchful eye. Two of the biggest storylines heading into WrestleMania 40 both involve the world titles. It’s not just about individual rivalries anymore. The competitors involved are also fighting for prestige.

Both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have talked repeatedly about how they want to win a world title at WrestleMania. The crowd was divided during their promo on RAW tonight. Fans may get Punk vs Rhodes for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows.

