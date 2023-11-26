How did Cody Rhodes pay tribute to his father and Randy Orton at Survivor Series: WarGames? Major clue hidden in plain sight

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton reunited at Survivor Series: WarGames. The American Nightmare and The Viper joined forces with Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the men’s WarGames match.

Rhodes also paid tribute to his late father, Dusty Rhodes, during the match. The 38-year-old star used a bull rope to take out JD McDonagh. Michael Cole mentioned that Dusty and Randy Orton fought in a Texas Bull Rope match at The Great American Bash 2007.

The Legend Killer defeated The American Dream in under six minutes on July 22, 2007. This was Dusty’s final wrestling match in WWE as he announced his retirement from in-ring competition following the event.

Cody Rhodes ultimately formed an alliance with Orton soon after The Viper put away his father in the Texas Bull Rope match. The duo were part of The Legacy, with Ted DiBiase Jr. as the third member. All three stars captured gold while they were part of the faction.

What did Cody Rhodes say about Randy Orton at Survivor Series: WarGames press conference?

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso were victorious against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series: WarGames. Rhodes appeared at the post-show press conference to share his thoughts on the contest.

He said Orton thanked him for the call, to which Rhodes said he thanked The Viper for his career. The American Nightmare got a little emotional while recalling his incredible friendship with The Legend Killer through the years.

“At the end of the match, Randy Orton said to me, ‘Thanks for the phone call.’ And I wanted to tell him (…) thanks for my career. I keep thinking this is going to end. I couldn’t have got to where I got had I not been around Randy,” Rhodes said.

