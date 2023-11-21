What happened to Ted DiBiase Jr.? Know where he is after Cody Rhodes’ blockbuster announcement featuring Randy Orton

Ted DiBiase Jr. made a name for himself as one-third of The Legacy alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. The son of the Million Dollar Man was primed for success from day one but ended up leaving WWE altogether. This is his story.

Ted DiBiase Jr. left WWE in 2013 after he opted not to re-sign with the sports entertainment juggernaut. His career and aftermath were profiled as part of WWE’s Where Are They Now? documentary that was released seven years ago.

He revealed in the documentary that he left WWE to focus on his family. He focused on his non-profit Ted DiBiase Foundation, which he founded in 2012, full-time after his WWE exit. Moreover, he took up an executive position at CollegeGarageSale.com following his WWE career.

DiBiase showed up on the main roster in May 2008. He set up a match featuring himself and a mystery partner against Cody Rhodes and Hardcore Holly for the World Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions.

The mystery partner turned out to be Rhodes himself, and he took out Holly in the opening moments of the match, thus turning heel and aligning himself with Ted DiBiase Jr. The pair eventually joined Randy Orton to form an iteration of The Legacy.

The Legacy spent the first six months of 2009 in a heated feud with Triple H, the McMahons, and their allies. Orton, Rhodes, and DiBiase eventually faced each other in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 26.

Was Ted DiBiase Jr. involved in an embezzlement scam?

In 2022, DiBiase Jr. and his father, DiBiase Sr., were sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services for alleged embezzlement of $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

The former WWE star pleaded not guilty to all charges. The last hearing in this case took place in October 2023, during which the judge set a new trial date for June 20, 2024. DiBiase Jr. could face up to 45 years in jail if he ends up getting convicted.

