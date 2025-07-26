3 blockbuster ways WWE could bring back Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025 if he is allowed to return

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE television for almost two years. He last competed in the squared circle at SummerSlam 2023 in a third bout against Cody Rhodes, where he even broke character and raised the American Nightmare's hand.

Ad

Since then, fans have been awaiting his return to the Stamford-based promotion. With the historic SummerSlam 2025 on the horizon and WWE dropping multiple Brock Lesnar references, the buzz for The Beast's comeback is at its peak.

However, one must not forget that Brock Lesnar is allegedly on WWE's ban list after he was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit; he would reportedly only return after the company's legal team provides him with the clearance.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

In this listicle, we examine the three blockbuster ways Brock Lesnar could return to WWE if he is permitted to return.

#3. New leader of Paul Heyman's faction

Paul Heyman's heel stable under Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins' leadership, was riding a massive wave of momentum. However, Seth's unfortunate knee injury at the Saturday Night's Main Event XL show changed everything.

The Visionary is expected to be sidelined for months. In a shocking twist, Paul Heyman may bring back his former client, Brock Lesnar, at SummerSlam 2025, introducing him as the new leader of his heel group. The Beast could destroy Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, helping Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed capture the win.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes' backup

The American Nightmare will face John Cena for the Undisputed Championship in a rematch at SummerSlam 2025. The bout will be an all-in war with a 'Street Fight' stipulation.

However, this stipulation would also allow John Cena to employ his heel antics, and The Rock could return to help the Last Real Champion retain his title, similar to when Travis Scott assisted Cena in winning the title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

This time, Cody Rhodes may come prepared and bring back Brock Lesnar as his backup, who could take the Final Boss out for him. The American Nightmare earned Lesnar's respect in 2023, which could have marked the beginning of their friendship.

#1. Setting an 'End of an Era" WWE bout

Assuming the second point comes to fruition, and Lesnar plays a vital role in Cody Rhodes recapturing the Undisputed Championship by beating John Cena at SummerSlam 2025.

Cena could turn babyface and challenge Brock Lesnar for a final match, an 'End of an Era" match at the end of this year, marking it as Cena's retirement contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE