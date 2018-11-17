3 blockbuster WWE Championship feuds for heel Daniel Bryan

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.04K // 17 Nov 2018, 10:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena and Daniel Bryan

The bearded goat - Daniel Bryan is often perceived as the ultimate underdog in the pro wrestling world. He has done the unthinkable this past Tuesday when he employed unfair means to win the coveted WWE championship in a match against the overwhelming crowd favorite - AJ Styles.

Bryan employed the infamous low blow during the very end of the duo's championship match and managed to end the record-breaking title reign of the Phenomenal One.

Daniel Bryan's antics after the match have cemented his heel turn as he continued his assault on helpless AJ Styles. Daniel Bryan due to his unexpected title victory will now be replacing AJ Styles in the champion vs champion match against the beast incarnate - Brock Lesnar at the cross-brand PPV, Survivor Series.

"Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy has been named as the replacement of Daniel Bryan in the SmackDown men's team for the 5 on 5 traditional survivor series match.

After the Survivor Series PPV, AJ Styles is expected to continue his feud with Daniel Bryan over the WWE championship for some time. AJ Styles is allegedly not expected to win the WWE title in the near future as it may derail the momentum of heel character of Daniel Bryan.

AJ Styles might also look to rejuvenate his aging body after his year-long run with the top title. He has been one of the most hard working superstars in WWE since he made his debut back in 2016, so he deserves a break more than anyone else in the locker room.

Daniel Bryan, on the other hand, would look to have a phenomenal reign with the WWE title. Currently, there are a plethora of underutilized superstars in WWE who can be formidable challengers to the heel champion Daniel Bryan.

Here are 3 blockbuster feuds for the heel Daniel Bryan -

Honorable Mentions:

Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura and Andrade 'Cien' Almas are amongst the best in-ring talents on the current roster and are very capable of delivering goods in a feud against Daniel Bryan.

#3 Daniel Bryan vs Rey Mysterio

Daniel Bryan vs Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio may be the perfect challenger for the heel Daniel Bryan to kickstart his WWE championship reign. The character dynamics of both the superstars are perfect right now as Rey Mysterio is the beloved baby face and Daniel Bryan is an aggressive heel champion.

The two superstars involved are world renowned in-ring generals. They can go on to have excellent bouts for the WWE championship and in the process, enhance the prestige of the top title of Smackdown live.

1 / 3 NEXT