3 Bloodline members who currently hold major titles

The Bloodline is one of the most popular factions in WWE. The Anoa'i family has produced some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling world, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, The Rock, Rikishi, the late great Umaga, and more.

In recent years, Roman Reigns has taken his family name to new heights with The Bloodline storyline on WWE TV alongside his cousins, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. Despite the company's current roster being stacked with several Samoan names, the legendary family still has many stars who have yet to debut in the Stamford-based promotion, but are making waves on the independent scene.

Let's take a look at two Bloodline names who currently hold championships in World Wrestling Entertainment and one star who is thriving and is a champion outside the company.

#3. Jacob Fatu is the United States Champion

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024, Jacob Fatu has become one of the most popular names in the company. The star has already wrestled in major matches and has won two titles in such a short span of time.

In August last year, Jacob and Tama Tonga defeated DIY to become the Tag Team Champions. The Samoan Werewolf once again cemented his name in the history books by winning his first major singles title as he dethroned LA Knight as the United States Champion at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Jey Uso is the current World Heavyweight Champion

Jey Uso is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle in WWE's Tag Team division alongside his twin brother Jimmy Uso. The stars won several tag titles together and helped elevate The Bloodline's story on television.

However, The Yeet Master has now become a major singles star in the Stamford-based promotion. Jey already proved his worth by winning the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker last year. He silenced his doubters once again, this time dethroning a monster like Gunther. Uso defeated The Ring General in a one-on-one clash for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

On the latest edition of RAW, Jey Uso put his title on the line against Seth Rollins, but the match ended in a DQ after CM Punk interfered to take out The Visionary, and the gold remained with The Yeet Master.

#1. Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu is a champion outside WWE

Similar to his cousins in WWE, Zilla Fatu is making a huge name for himself in the world of professional wrestling. The Samoan star started his career in 2023 when he joined Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

In such a short span of time, Zilla has won multiple titles on the independent circuit. He currently holds the ROW Championship, the HOG Crown Jewel Championship, and the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship.

Booker T has praised Zilla Fatu's incredible talent time and time again. The Hall of Famer also believes that Fatu could join WWE soon and unite with his cousins in The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for possibly signing Zilla in the future.

