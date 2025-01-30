3 Bloodline members who like CM Punk and 2 who dislike him

CM Punk's return to WWE has clearly been one of the best decisions that the Best in the World has ever made. While numerous stars consider Punk their idol and want to learn from him in the company, many have shared their hatred for the Second City Saint for leaving the company and trying to take it down for almost a decade.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have already expressed their hatred for Punk during their rivalries with the Second City Saint. The latter teamed up with the Bloodline last year at Survivor Series. While some members of the faction do like Punk, a couple of them clearly don't.

Let's check out the ones who like CM Punk and the ones who don't.

#5 & #4 Like: Jimmy and Jey Uso

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The Usos have portrayed themselves as one of the most dominant tag teams in the history of this industry and have managed to make a name for themselves in the singles division as well. Among the duo, Jey Uso has had quite a few interactions with the Second City Saint.

Main Event Jey has addressed Punk's return to WWE in the past, stating that his comeback was a massive surprise. However, the Usos are two of the stars who welcomed the former WWE Champion back with open arms and respect him for all he has done in the industry. CM Punk also respects both stars and has even been called CM Uso by a WWE personality in the past.

#3 Dislike: Sami Zayn

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been quite vocal about his issues with CM Punk. Zayn was also present in the ring at Survivor Series 2023 when the Best in the World made his iconic return. The Bloodline member stated that while he didn't feel very excited when Punk returned, he talked to the former AEW World Champion and resolved the issues between them later on.

CM Punk recently stated that Sami Zayn was not on his level during an interview on RAW, which could be used as a foundation to build a rivalry between the two ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#2 Like: The Rock

The Brahma Bull is among the few men that Punk took a shot at during the Pipebomb promo right before he decided to quit the company. While the two men have a long history in the squared circle, they share genuine respect for each other's work and accolades throughout their Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

Punk and The Final Boss are considered to be great friends and have often taken shots at each other to have some fun. While the two are yet to come face to face on WWE TV since the Best in the World's return, their interaction will seemingly be quite fun to witness.

#1 Dislike: CM Punk's longtime rival, Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is among the few stars in the company who have quite the hate for the Second City Saint. Punk's 2014 exit and his disparaging remarks toward the company, The Shield, and Reigns seem to have contributed to Roman's apparent dislike of The Straight Edge Superstar.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk standing together at Survivor Series was a very rare scene, and the two men are expected to lock horns with each other sometime in the future. Rumors of Reigns and Punk battling at WrestleMania 41 have escalated over the past month.

With Paul Heyman being involved as well and the Best in the World having a massive 'favor' from the Hall of Famer in his back pocket, their rivalry seems inevitable. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Reigns and Punk lock horns in the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback