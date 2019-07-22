3 Blunders WWE shouldn't make at RAW Reunion

Will we see Lesnar on RAW this week?

After an impressive episode of Monday Night Raw last week, the stakes are high for tonight's episode. RAW Reunion is scheduled to take place in several hours and legends from the past will make their return to WWE TV. It is set to be the biggest reunion in the history of the show.

The SummerSlam journey began last week when two new matches were confirmed for the Biggest Party of the Summer. While Seth Rollins became the number contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship, Natalya earned the right to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. The return of Bray Wyatt was certainly the most shocking moment of RAW last week.

A total of thirty-five past Superstars are scheduled to appear at RAW Reunion this week. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Ric Flair and many more legendary Superstars will be present at Raw Reunion. Moreover, past female Superstars like Kaitlyn, Candice Michelle, Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres and Melina will grace the ring on RAW this week. RAW Reunion has the potential to be one of the best episodes of the year.

Here, we'll discuss three blunders WWE must avoid on the red brand this week.

#3 Another segment between Maria Kanellis and Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis, who made his RAW debut with Maria Kanellis a few weeks ago, is having a horrendous run. The couple locked horns against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match. It was an easy victory for Lynch and Rollins but Maria humiliated her husband after the match. Neither Maria nor Mike gained anything from the segment.

The couple also appeared on RAW last week. In a similar manner, Maria continued to embarrass her husband. Although Mike was scheduled to fight Zack Ryder, Maria was willing to fight instead of her husband. Subsequently, Mike lost the bout within a few seconds.

The storyline has been tedious for the fans and it is ambiguous why Maria is continuously humiliating her husband. Considering RAW Reunion might have some spectacular segments, WWE should not book another awful segment between Maria Kanellis and Mike Kanellis.

