3 bold predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Massive heel turn, Vince McMahon makes a huge announcement, 13-time world champion returns

We are just hours away from WWE Money in the Bank 2022. The show will feature one of the most exciting stipulation matches WWE has to offer - the Money in the Bank ladder match. And not just one, but two of them.

The match card is set with four championship matches and the two MITB ladder matches. With several top stars not a part of the show, WWE might go the extra step to surprise the fans and make some bold decisions.

Let's take a look at the three bold predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#3 Massive heel turn after the Tag Team Championship match

Max Jesse Milford @MaxJesseMilf30 The Usos vs Street Profits for The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship At Money In The Bank The Usos vs Street Profits for The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship At Money In The Bank https://t.co/LUkTm5w3x1

The Unified Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight as The Usos will defend their titles against The Street Profits. The Usos are the favorites to walk out with the titles around their waists and shoulders.

However, we could see an interesting twist following the match in the form of a massive heel turn from Angelo Dawkins. Ever since The Street Profits' main roster debut, fans and critics have claimed Montez Ford to be the bigger breakout star between the two.

While it might not be the best decision to split up another tag team and further deplete the tag team roster, we might see WWE take that route. This could lead to a feud between Dawkins and Ford, with the latter winning it before starting his singles journey on the main roster.

#2 Vince McMahon shows up to make a huge announcement

Surprisingly, Vince McMahon has been appearing a lot more on television since the recent controversy he's been involved in. We might see the trend continue at Money in the Bank tonight, with him appearing to make a huge announcement.

United States Champion Theory is set to defend his title against Bobby Lashley tonight. We might see him retain his title successfully and then arrogantly call himself the best United States Champion of all time.

This could be when Vince McMahon shows up to congratulate Theory for his victory before revealing that he has a much bigger challenger waiting for him, which will be revealed the next night.

This would surely hype the fans up to tune in to the RAW after Money in the Bank. On the show, Mr. McMahon could probably announce that John Cena expressed his desire to him to face Theory and give him an "attitude adjustment", leading to a SummerSlam 2022 match between the two stars.

#1 Charlotte Flair returns to attack Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE



🥀 So what’ll happen to you baby, guess we’ll have to wait and see So what’ll happen to you baby, guess we’ll have to wait and see 🎶🥀 https://t.co/Tp4fpJv4JS

Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. In all likelihood, Rousey will walk away with the victory rather comfortably.

Following this, we might see the return of 13-time women's world champion Charlotte Flair. The Queen lost the SmackDown Women's title to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" match. She then took time off from WWE to get married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Flair is reportedly expected to return soon and it might happen tonight at Money in the Bank. She could return and confront, or even attack, Ronda Rousey following her title defense, setting up a SummerSlam showdown between the two stars. This would complete their trilogy of this year, which currently stands at one victory for each of them.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see John Cena have another run as the United States Champion? Yes No 49 votes so far